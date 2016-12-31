Comment of the Day

Whaleoil reader Rosco has given Murray McCully’s predicament a good think-through

So… I have been scanning the tea leaves and coming up with some interesting theories (of the conspiracy kind!!).

1. McCully has resigned from parliament and therefore doesn’t care a hoot what happens to NZ – he is guaranteed a sinecure at the UN or with his best-est buddies in the ME.

2. English and the cabinet were kept largely in the dark about what he has been up to.

3. McCully and Kerry have been hatching this for quite some time – hence the rushed trip by Kerry to NZ.

[there was no 4! – Ed]

5. English is caught between a rock and a hard place – and he is showing a complete lack of leadership by not making some sort of statement.

6. If Key had been PM, he would have fronted the media and probably fired McCully.

7. It reeks of the same sort of money for favours that happened when NZ voted against South Africa to host the soccer world cup.

8. Suspect there is some hurried back door chatter going on with the Trump team to try and repair the damage.

9. None of the above, English and the cabinet are ecstatic at shafting the only democracy in the ME and potentially losing all access to the US markets.