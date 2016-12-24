Daily Proverb

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Cameron Slater on December 24, 2016 at 6:00am

Proverbs 23

5In the blink of an eye wealth disappears, for it will sprout wings and fly away like an eagle.

 

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
