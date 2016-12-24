Daily Proverb

5In the blink of an eye wealth disappears, for it will sprout wings and fly away like an eagle.
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)
5In the blink of an eye wealth disappears, for it will sprout wings and fly away like an eagle.
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)
Privacy Policy
This blog is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
Design by cre8d
Last Updated: 2016-12-24 21:42:00