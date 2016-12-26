Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Yeah, because Murray McCully is all about human rights! #Saudi
Daily Proverb

by Cameron Slater on December 26, 2016 at 6:00am

Proverbs 25

5Remove the wicked from the king’s court, and his reign will be made secure by justice.

 

