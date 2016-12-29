Is David Seymour a friend of Israel?

I sent a response but obviously it was not sent because I was in weak internet coverage (tethering from my phone)

I am pro Israel because I believe that democracy and individual freedom are more important than the will of the mob. As goes Israel, so goes freedom for us all. On the current topic you have to look at the resolution itself and the U.S. Ambassador’s speech to the Security Council. It is possible to be pro Israel and yet question the settlements. What is dumbfounding is why New Zealand chose to take a leading role. With the Saudi Sheep schmossle and now this, McCully can’t go fast enough.

-David Seymour