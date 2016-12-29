Is David Seymour a friend of Israel?

The first leader to respond to my request for comment was Labour leader, Andrew Little. The second leader to respond was Act Leader, David Seymour whose response was delayed by poor internet coverage. I am very impressed considering that most politicians are on holiday and unavailable to media yet both leaders took the time out to reply.Until yesterday the New Zealand mainstream media hadn’t even bothered to cover the story.Whaleoil is the only media outlet so far to ask the leaders if they and their parties are friends of Israel.
I sent a response but obviously it was not sent because I was in weak internet coverage (tethering from my phone)
I am pro Israel because I believe that democracy and individual freedom are more important than the will of the mob. As goes Israel, so goes freedom for us all. On the current topic you have to look at the resolution itself and the U.S. Ambassador’s speech to the Security Council. It is possible to be pro Israel and yet question the settlements. What is dumbfounding is why New Zealand chose to take a leading role. With the Saudi Sheep schmossle and now this, McCully can’t go fast enough.
-David Seymour
