The Donald sides with Israel, says dopey resolutions should be vetoed

Donald Trump is proving to be a good friend of Israel.

He has called for the resolutions against Israel at the UN to be vetoed, in particular, the Egyptian resolution, which has now been withdrawn.

As of approximately 10:00 a.m. ET, the Jerusalem Post reports that the Egyptian government, which was the first to circulate the anti-Israel draft resolution, has abandoned its plan to proceed with the U.N. Security Council resolution concerning Israeli settlements.

Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi introduced the draft on Wednesday, but sources, clearly ones not happy with his decision, told the Jerusalem Post that he “caved” to Israel pressure. Perhaps al Sisi simply knows that life will be made infinitely more difficult for those who stand against Israel following Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017. ———

Israel hasn’t had a friend in the White House in eight years, and in truth, President-elect Trump may turn out to be more supportive of the Jewish State than even his staunchly pro-Israel Republican predecessor George W. Bush.

The anti-Semitic U.N. Security Council just released its draft resolution calling for an immediate halt to Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria (which the U.N. refers to as “occupied Palestinian territory”). In response, Trump has called for the resolution to be vetoed.\

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations,” Trump said in a statement.

“This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the U.S. under President Obama to veto the resolution, which CNBC reports is slated for a vote at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The language of the 15-member council’s resolution is predictably wrought with bias and Jew-hatred, demanding that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.” While current Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said he expected “our greatest ally not to allow this one-sided and anti-Israel resolution to be adopted,” when it comes to the most anti-Israel U.S. president and administration in history, one cannot be too sure of that.

When it comes to ensuring the security of the Jewish State, January 20th cannot come soon enough. It is likely President Trump will show the world, and in particular the anti-Semites at the U.N., that there is indeed no daylight between Israel and the U.S.

Trump has already tapped a decidedly pro-Israel U.N. ambassador — David Friedman — and has vowed to make good on his promise to move the the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This would send a powerful and much-needed message to the Israel-haters of the world, both at home and abroad.