Face of the Day

A thumping fifth-wicket Black Caps stand by Tom Latham and Colin Munro has earned the side a 77-run ODI win against Bangladesh.

The duo battered the Tigers all over the Christchurch oval on Monday, contributing to their side’s 341-7 with a dominant 158-run partnership from 107 balls.

In response the Tigers produced a stoic but ultimately insufficient 264 from 44.5 overs, collapsing as the scoreboard pressure mounted.

An injury to impressive batsman Mushfiqur Rahim with less than 13 overs remaining also de-fanged the side as they looked to mount an unlikely comeback.

Yet despite the clear victory, the Black Caps struggled to kill off the visitors’ middle and lower-ends and will look for improvement in Thursday’s second ODI.

“When the wicket got a lot slower it became a little bit harder,” skipper Kane Williamson said.