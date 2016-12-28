Face of the Day

A former Dunedin bus driver “wrongly branded as a thief and a fraudster” after being dismissed over a $2.90 fare has won nearly $20,000 in compensation.

Kevin Hellyer was dismissed by Go Bus Transport after an undercover inspector saw him let his wife ride for free after she forgot her wallet, in Dunedin in August 2014.

Mr Hellyer complained about the dismissal to the Employment Relations Authority and in September last year was awarded nearly $10,000 by the authority.

Go Bus appealed the decision, but the Employment Court has almost doubled his payout after two hearings in Dunedin earlier this year.

Chief Judge Graeme Colgan in his judgment, released on Friday, ordered the iwi-owned company to pay Hellyer $19,721.29. This comprised $6235.39 in lost wages, $12,800 in compensation, $498.84 in holiday pay and $187.06 in lost KiwiSaver benefits.

Hellyer was “wrongly branded as a thief and a fraudster by Go Bus”, the judgment said.