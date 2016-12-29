Face of the Day

“We must never repeat the horrors of war. This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken,” Abe said.

“To the souls of the servicemen who lie in eternal rest aboard the USS Arizona, to the American people, and to all the peoples around the world, I pledge that unwavering vow here as the prime minister of Japan,” he said.

Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbour with torpedo planes, bombers and fighter planes on the morning of December 7, 1941, pounding the US fleet moored there in the hope of destroying US power in the Pacific.

Abe did not apologise for the attack.

Abe met with Trump in New York in November and called him a “trustworthy leader”.

Trump last week called for the United States to “greatly strengthen and expand” its nuclear capability and reportedly welcomed an international arms race.