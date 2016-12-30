Face of the Day

As Cam often reminds us: you can’t buy an election. But to become mayor on less than $1000 is a whole new level of achievement.

With just $750 spent on his mayoral campaign, Upper Hutt’s Wayne Guppy’s reputation for economic prudence has only been further cemented.

The required detailing of local body election donations and expenses for Upper Hutt’s two mayoral and 19 councillor candidates indicates that while democracy is alive and well in the city it also can come pretty cheap.

Compare Guppy’s spending with nearby Wellington, where failed mayoral candidate Nick Leggett received $125,997 in donations (he ended up spending $55,267).

Elected for a sixth consecutive term in October, Guppy was at his parsimonious best in 2016 with his costs halving that of his also modest 2013 effort.

Guppy’s return says he spent $120 on “wood for signs” with the remainder on advertising.