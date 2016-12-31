Face of the Day

A beauty pageant judge has called out Kiwis as “trashy” dressers who have a poor sense of style. Timaru resident Lesley Walker has been judging the Junior Miss Cutie and Miss Cutie contests at the Caroline Bay Carnival, where children line up to be judged on appearance, attitude and confidence, for the past four years. “New Zealanders as a whole we dress quite trashy, we don’t dress up any more,” Walker said.

She’s right.

The 74-year-old said the poor sense of style is one of the reasons she still supports annual pageants and believed the fashion sense of Kiwis had deteriorated since she was young. Despite having no background in fashion, Walker has plenty of experience in judging, having been a regular dog show judge for many years.

Ooooh, burn!

Some of Walker’s sentiments have been echoed by fashion heavyweight and WORLD co-founder Denise L’Estrange-Corbet, who said New Zealanders needed to “ramp it up”. “New Zealand women I have seen who attend black tie events tend to not dress up as much as the event requires. I understand we are a ‘casual’ nation in our dress, but I have been appalled at what women, and men, wear to weddings and events. “We need to ramp it up, the Aussies and Europeans beat us hands down, and it’s not as if we don’t have great designs here, but people always seem so afraid of dressing up – whereas I am always afraid of being under-dressed.”

This can go both ways. Some women overseas would not dare open the front door without full make-up and dress clothes on. That’s no way to live.

Here, it’s definitely the other way around. And so what?

Some years ago, I was talking to a French woman that worked at the New Zealand embassy in Paris. She was a Kiwi-phile, but to her dressing down was to have a brand new pair of jeans under her silk blouse, branded jacket, professionally done hair and full make-up.

She said something to me that made me smile, and I’ve never forgotten. It was the perfect way to describe us.

“You Kiwis”, she said, “are like an unmade bed. A big mess, but safe, comfortable and warm”.