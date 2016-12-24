What do France, Germany, The Netherlands and Britain have in common?

What do France, Germany and The Netherlands have in common? They all have criminalised the free speech of their politicians. In Britain, the same thing is happening to political activists and even ordinary citizens expressing their views on Facebook. The one thing that they all have in common is who or what they are criticising. It is becoming increasingly obvious worldwide now that criticism of Islam and Muslims are like Voldermort; we dare not say their name out loud for fear of punishment.

“In a class in the city centre in my town, 91 percent of the children are Muslims. Obviously, this is a problem. There are limits to tolerance”, he said in September 5 comments on French news channel LCI. Also in September, on France’s first day back to school, he tweeted his regret at witnessing “the great replacement”, using a term by xenophobic writer Renaud Camus to describe the country’s white, Christian population being overtaken by foreign-born Muslims. Menard, who is the mayor of southern France town Beziers, denied his comments were discriminatory. “I just described the situation in my town,” he told AFP. “It is not a value judgement, it’s a fact. It’s what I can see.” -m.france24.com

Even police officers are not safe from being criminalised. A German police officer who called Angela Merkel “insane” for opening the borders is being charged with slander!

The officer, from the western city of Solingen, could be fined three months’ wages if found guilty of slander. He is said to have made the comments at an event held by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party earlier this month. The anti-immigrant AfD is strongly opposed to Mrs Merkel’s open-door refugee policy. -express.co.uk