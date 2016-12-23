How does “get … stuffed” sound?

The luvvies are clamouring for government support for their subsidised lifestyle events centres, most notably the run down and clapped out St James Theatre.

Advocates for Auckland’s troubled St James Theatre are calling on the government to fund the final stages of its restoration to bring it back into public use.

A developer yesterday pulled the plug on the construction of 300 apartments attached to the site, and the parallel restoration of the historic theatre is now uncertain.

The company still intended to honour its commitment to complete structural and seismic work on the St James.

Save the St James spokesperson Tina Plunkett said it was seeking a commitment from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage to open up its heritage fund to finance the project.

“The National Heritage Fund has been set up in a way that it wasn’t able to create funding for the St James. With such an important heritage building smack in the middle of the arts district, I’m wondering if not for that building, what is the National Heritage Fund set up for?”

Ms Plunkett said the developer’s announcement was another blow in the step to ensuring the theatre was saved and reopened to the public.

“The developers and people I have talked to have definitely been trying to paint a rosy picture, but it’s been so many years in process, that it’s just another delay for the actual theatre, regardless what happens with the apartments.”

Auckland Council had pledged $15 million, and said it hoped it could finalise the agreement early next year to complete the theatre.

The Auckland Notable Property Trust owns the theatre, and director Steve Bielby said it needed more than $10m from the government to get the project over the line.

Mr Bielby said securing funding was difficult because the trust was privately owned and did not automatically qualify, within the traditional philanthropic structure.

A ministerial grant outside of the normal funding scope would be needed, he said.

While Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry had shown some interest, there had been no commitment yet, Mr Bielby said.