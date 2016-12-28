Got Easter organised? What’s taking you so long?

Santa is still making his way to the North Pole, but one retailer is already thinking ahead to the Easter bunny.

To the bemusement of some shoppers still trying to grab Boxing Day bargains or even reduced Christmas decorations, The Warehouse has stocked its shelves with a small selection of Easter eggs.

Where else have you seen Easter merchandise for sale?

Many have commented on Facebook that Boxing Day is just too early to be thinking about Easter already.

But in a response to one shopper on its Facebook page who complained he needed a break between holidays, The Warehouse said it was catering to customers who liked “to stock up and budget in advance for special events like Easter”.

“… Our stores will have a very limited range of Easter confectionery on sale from Boxing Day to help make planning easier for Kiwi families,” the post said.