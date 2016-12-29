If this happened on Serco’s watch, there would be blood on the floor

Yet Corrections can have this go on and there will be no fines. There will be no job losses. There will be no contracts in danger of being renewed.

The Corrections Department is demanding the removal of Facebook images after a Wellington prisoner posted photos of himself on what appears to have been a smuggled cellphone. Convicted burglar Corey Thompson, 28, posed for topless photos to show off his new tattoos, and exchanged Christmas greetings from behind bars at Rimutaka Prison. Rimutaka Prison director Chris Burns said Corrections had contacted Facebook to request Thompson’s photos be removed. The owner of the art gallery Thompson burgled is furious he could access social media from jail, and accused Corrections of providing a “tax-funded holiday” for prisoners.

He was sentenced to one year and three weeks in prison for the burglary, and for driving and drug offences. Gallery owner Maude Heath reacted to news of Thompson’s posts, saying: “What is it? The Rimutaka Rovers Inn? “He hasn’t been punished. What’s the point of all the work by cops and courts to get this guy caught when he can go to jail and have a holiday? “It’s a kick in the teeth to the carvers who had their precious work stolen.”

It’s all ok Maude, because this is on Corrections’ watch, so it’s not really that serious. Don’t expect Kelvin Davis to issue a press release. Do not expect the Corrections union to comment that this endangers correction officers.

PRISON CONTRABAND: * Alcohol, cellphones, Sim cards, drugs, tattoo equipment and weapons are all banned in prisons.

* Pornography, money, gang paraphernalia, prescription medicines and tobacco are also banned, as are chewing gum, Blu-tack and magnets.

* Pepper, mustard, curry powder, fruit juice and yeast are among prohibited food items.

* Leather and/or leather-like clothing is also banned, as are martial arts and/or boxing equipment and material. Prisoners are usually allowed a radio/CD or tape player, an electric jug or flask, a fan, a limited number of books and magazines, and religious material. A small amount of personal hygiene products are allowed, but aerosols, sprays, glass containers, products containing alcohol, and nail polish/remover are banned.

I still don’t see what’s wrong with making Corrections accountable just like Serco.

Wouldn’t hold my breath until that happens.

– Stuff