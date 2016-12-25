Israel set to impose sanctions on NZ

Murray McCully’s stupidity is set to cost New Zealand. Israel is gearing up for sanctions against New Zealand now.

Haaretz reports:

Israel rejects the UN Security Council’s anti-settlement resolution out of hand and has no intention of abiding by it, the Prime Minister’s Bureau said late Friday, accusing Obama of “colluding” against Israel. The United States, a permanent member of the council, abstained from the vote.

“Israel rejects the contemptible, anti-Israel UN resolution and will not subordinate itself to it,” the bureau said.

Israel said it will impose sanctions on two states that pushed for the UN Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli ambassadors in New Zealand and Senegal for consultation. Israel does not have diplomatic ties with the two other states that called for a vote on the resolution – Venezuela and Malaysia.

The prime minister’s bureau said that Netanyahu has canceled an impending visit of the Senegalese foreign minister to Israel, and ordered the Foreign Ministry to void all planned aid to the country. He also canceled the visits of the non-resident ambassadors from Senegal and New Zealand.

Netanyahu’s bureau also lambasted United States President Barack Obama for not casting a veto against the resolution.

“The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes,” the bureau said. “Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution.”

Immediately after the vote, Minister Yuval Steinitz said that the United States abandoned Israel at the UN Security Council. “The United States abandoned Israel, its only ally in the Middle East,” Steinitz told Ch. 2 News immediately after the vote. “The heart aches that after eight years of friendship… and cooperation with Obama, this is his final chord” before he leaves office.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Dannon, also criticized the U.S. abstention. “It was expected that Israel’s greatest friend would act according to its decades-long policy and veto the one-sided resolution,” he said, adding that he has “no doubt” that the new U.S. administration will usher in a new era. Soon after the vote, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted: “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th.”