Israel throws New Zealand ambassador out

New Zealand’s ambassador to Israel has been effectively banned from the country in a further retaliation against the recent critical United Nations Security Council resolution.

Israel has summoned representatives from Security Council members and ordered the Foreign Ministry to reduce work ties with countries who voted to pass a resolution condemning Israel’s continued settlements in the occupied territories.

On Saturday, the Israeli Government recalled its ambassador from New Zealand after the Security Council voted in favour of passing the resolution.

New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution, which said the settlements violate international law and undermine a two-state solution in Israel’s conflict with Palestine.

The resolution demanded that “Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”

Now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed New Zealand’s ambassador is “not able to visit Israel for the time being”, MFAT said in a statement.