Kim Dotcom: Internet party MIGHT be back

The last election didn’t go so well for the Internet Party but they could be preparing another bid for a seat in Parliament. Controversial internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has suggested on social media that the Internet Party could be making a comeback.

The media continues to call him an Internet entrepreneur.

The party was founded and bankrolled by Dotcom ahead of the 2014 elections. Dotcom was unable to be elected as an MP due to his citizenship status, and appointed left-wing unionist Laila Harre as leader. Before the elections the party joined with Hone Harawira’s Mana Party to form Internet-Mana and received just 34,095 – or 1.42 per cent – of the votes. Five per cent is needed to secure a seat. Following the election, Dotcom said his brand “poisoned” the party. But on Wednesday afternoon, he tweeted the party could be reborn to make a run in next year’s elections.

National, NZ First and ACT would love to see Dotcom’s political toy party return as it will fracture the left vote just like it did last time.

And in the mean time, Labour and the Greens will be asked to take a position on a coalition with Dotcom’s Internet party before the election. Refusing to answer will be as damaging as saying the Internet party would be part of a coalition.

Dotcom’s “Brand” hasn’t become any less toxic.

– Stuff