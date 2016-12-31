Last day of the year, Pete gets a hard to read email

I received this last night

I loved Whaleoil, checked everyday, loved the points of view, being 74 yrs old and on Super, donated only when I could. I am sorry, I can no longer support you since Whaleoil went anti National. Cam needs to get over the Israel stuff or he will be headed to to a blog without any followers.

I suspect this ex-supporter reflects, at least in part, what some of you are feeling too.

This is the reply I sent back.

Always sorry to lose readers, but politics ebbs and flows. Whaleoil was never pro-National, and people who thought that were probably reading selectively.

A lot of things have changed since Key stepped down. We are reflecting that change. It may not be pleasant, and you don’t have to agree. But I fear that you not reading and/or supporting Whaleoil will not do a single thing to prevent the outcome that is heading our way.

Thanks for your support while we had it.

And with the slings and arrows of politics, we’ll be behind National again at some point. Not because they are National, but because they are making good choices.

When Martyn Bradbury is doing victory laps and supporting McCully at the same time as Whaleoil pushing against National because of it, we are no longer in the same political playground as we were a few weeks ago.

Whaleoil hasn’t changed. We still deserve your support. But if you make it conditional on being a National supporting blog, no matter their choices, then we’ll never see eye to eye and you’ll have to wait until their choices and our expectations align again.

Until then

Pete