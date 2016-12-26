Liam Hehir’s prediction for next year’s election

Liam Hehir has produced some predictions for 2017.

The one that most interests me is this:

New Zealand politics has been positively boring by comparison. Almost every foreign tumult in 2016 brought forth hot takes on what the local equivalent might be. To the disappointment of many commentators, Kiwis have proven remarkably resistant to the populist bug. More than a few have blamed the disarming geniality of former Prime Minister John Key.

Next year will see that thesis put to the test. If the polls in late January and February show the Government with a clear lead over the Labour-Green opposition, we can probably expect National to romp home in the general election. If the news is bad for the Government, then there’s every chance it will get worse as the year wears on.

But whatever 2017 brings, people will endure. They always do.