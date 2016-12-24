Lindsay Perigo on NZ’s shame

Lindsay Perigo echoes my thoughts:

New Zealand’s complicity in the United Nations Security Council’s condemnation of Israeli settlements on the West Bank places New Zealand squarely on the side of evil in the epic global battle between Western Civilisation and barbarism. The de facto Muslim Obama’s unprecedented instructions not to veto the resolution left the way clear for feral members of the Security Council to push it through. To its eternal shame, New Zealand, with odious, morally flaccid Murray McCully at the helm, not only joined them but spearheaded them: such stellar human rights paragons as Venezuela, Senegal and Malaysia! The resolution’s original sponsor, Egypt, under pressure from President-Elect Trump, had earlier withdrawn it, but New Zealand helped revive it, thus proclaiming itself to the world as an enemy of reason, freedom and civilised values.

“The resolution sends a clear message to the parties to desist from actions that will further undermine the prospect of a two-state solution. It calls for Israeli settlement expansion to be halted and for incitement and acts of violence to cease,” McCully oozes.

Settling one’s own civilised subjects on one’s own territory (even if that bastion of Islamo-Marxism, the United Nations, doesn’t recognise it as such) is “incitement”? “Acts of violence”? Has the egregious McCully somehow mistaken the identity of recent kidnappers, shooters and stabbers, or the origin of Hamas rockets?

Trump has since tweeted, “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.” Let’s hope by that he means America will withdraw from the UN, boot it off US soil, and form a new coalition of nations, including itself, Australia (where a planned Christmas Day massacre by Islamofilth has just been thwarted by Melbourne police), the United Kingdom and other European nations (already significantly Islamised)—any nation that can still with impunity called itself civilised and aspires to remain so.

Sadly, New Zealand could not now be considered eligible.