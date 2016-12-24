McCully now aligning NZ with Venezuela, Malaysia, and Senegal instead of USA and Israel

On Thursday Egypt withdrew a resolution condemning Israel at the UN after Israeli lobbying and a tweet from president-elect Trump. New Zealand has now joined forces with Venezuela, Malaysia, and Senegal to pressure Egypt to continue with the anti-Israel resolution.

McCully continues to side with anti-democratic nations and abuse our UNSC seat, presumably for Saudi and Persian “trade deals”. Bill English needs to step in where John Key wouldn’t and remind McCully that NZ should be standing up for our Western values and that we will need to work with Trump.

Times of Israel reports:

Four countries have reportedly issued Egypt with an ultimatum, threatening to bring forward a UN Security Council resolution on West Bank settlement activity if Cairo does not reintroduce the draft, hours after it was suddenly shelved.

In a note, New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal gave Egypt until the end of Thursday to clarify how it intended to proceed, Reuters reported.

“In the event that Egypt decides that it cannot proceed to call for vote on 23 December or does not provide a response by the deadline, those delegations reserve the right to table the draft … and proceed to put it to vote ASAP,” the note read, according to the report.

The four countries all hold non-permanent seats on the powerful world body, though only Senegal will remain on the council after terms expire next week.

Egypt announced that it was taking the resolution off the table in a surprise move Thursday, after Israeli lobbied frantically for it to be shelved following indications that the US would not exercise its veto over the resolution and allow it to pass.

Diplomats and officials indicated that Egypt came under heavy pressure from officials in Israel as well as US President-elect Donald Trump, apparently drafted by high-level officials in Jerusalem into leaning on Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

In the note, the four countries indicated they were keen to free Cairo of the diplomatic burden of pushing forward with the resolution, drafted in concert with the Palestinians.

“The proposal for other delegations to take the lead… would also help Egypt by relieving it of the burden of carrying this draft alone,” the note read.

A meeting was planned for Friday morning for diplomats to discuss how to proceed.

The draft resolution demands that Israel stop settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and declares that all existing settlements “have no legal validity” and are “a flagrant violation” of international law.

After Egypt pulled the resolution, Arab ambassadors held an emergency meeting at the United Nations to press Egypt to move ahead with a vote but an Arab League committee decided after meeting in Cairo to continue talks on the fate of the motion.