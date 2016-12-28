Metiria answers the NZ Herald’s probing questions

What was your summer job when you were at school/uni, and what did it entail?

At 17 I worked as a kitchen-hand at the Hard Rock Café in Palmerston North. I started at 10pm and finished at 5am and loved it.

How/why did you end up working there?

I saw a sign on their window after a night’s clubbing. Yes, I was underage but the bars let us in, it was the ’80s after all. And I could do dishes.

What did you like/not like about it?

I loved the night shift, the crazy people, and it was never boring.

Riding my scooter home when the sun was rising and the birds were singing was lovely.

Did you have any embarrassing moments working there, and if so what happened?

Many. And almost all involving dropping coffees in drunk people’s laps. Only a few were on purpose!

What was your dream job at that age?

I had no idea. The future seemed to belong to other people, not to me. I had failed at school and so was just having a good time.