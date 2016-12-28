These are the “moderate” friends of McCully

Three days ago Fatah’s official Facebook page posted a drawing of its map of “Palestine,” which includes all of Israel and painted like the Palestinian flag, being used to stab the word “settlement.” The text above the image: “#Palestine will defeat the settlement ”

Yesterday in response to the UN Security Council resolution declaring Israeli settlements illegal, Fatah republished the identical image but added a pool of blood at the bottom, and the words “Thank You” above the image, and the names of the 14 countries that voted in favour of the UN resolution.

Breitbart reports:

Following the passage of an anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party posted a cartoon on its official Facebook page on Saturday, featuring a large knife stabbing “settlements” and the words “Thank You” to the countries that voted for the resolution. According to the watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), the cartoon was updated from one posted the previous day featuring a map of “Palestine” – which includes all Israeli territory – in the shape of a dagger in a vice grip, apparently in reference to the recent wave of violence against Israelis known in Palestinian society as the “Knife Intifada.” The stabber is attacking the Arabic word for “settlement.” The text above the graphic reads: “#Palestine will defeat the settlement.” The words “the settlement” rather than “settlements” reflects the notion routinely promoted by Fatah that the entire State of Israel is a settlement that needs to be defeated. Resolution 2334 – which passed 14-0 with one abstention from the U.S. – declares all settlements illegal under international law and demands that Israel immediately cease construction in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank, and refers to those territories, which include the Western Wall and Temple Mount plaza, as occupied Palestinian lands. After it was passed on Friday night, Fatah updated the cartoon with the names of the 14 countries that voted for the resolution: Great Britain, France, Spain, Russia, Angola, Ukraine, Japan, Egypt, Malaysia, Venezuela, New Zealand, Senegal, Uruguay, France, and China. The revised image includes a pool of blood under the stabbed “settlement.” PMW asks: “Is Fatah thanking the 14 countries for their UN vote because they interpret the UN as granting Fatah permission to kill Israelis? Or is Fatah thanking them because now that the UN declared settlements ‘illegal’ it sees itself as free to kill more Israelis?”

These are the “moderate” friends of McCully. Well done Bill English, this is what you have now unleashed by allowing Murray McCully to stab our friends.

– Palwatch, Breitbart