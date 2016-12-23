Murray McCully really is a sneaky weasel

The Times of Israel outlines just precisely what the sneaky weasel that is Murray Mccully has been up to in recent months…basically siding with terrorists and terror organisations to try and shaft the only truly democratic nation in the Middle East on behalf of his Muslim paymasters.

Outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday acknowledged a well-established “bias against Israel” within his organization. “Decades of political maneuverings have created a disproportionate volume of resolutions, reports and conferences criticizing Israel,” he told the Security Council, admitting that this situation has often done nothing to help the Palestinians. And yet, in the waning days of 2016 and the Obama administration, the specter of yet another anti-Israel resolution at the UN’s most important body is again dominating local headlines. Several countries are said to be planning to circulate various drafts with different intentions, though it is unclear if and when who will propose what text, and what would happen next. Amid the confusion, the only thing that is really certain that Jerusalem continues to object to any resolution in the Security Council, arguing that it is the wrong venue to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which can only resolved through direct bilateral negotiations. Here are answers to the five most important questions about what Israel can expect from Turtle Bay in the coming days. The Palestinians have long threatened to make another attempt at passing an anti-settlement resolution. Palestine Liberation Organization PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat said Monday that Palestinian and other Arab diplomats were meeting that day in Cairo to finalize the text of resolution to be submitted to the Security Council “by the end of the year.” Late Wednesday, Egypt, which currently holds a non-permanent seat and represents the Arab Group in the council, circulated a draft that will be voted on at 3 P.M. (10 P.M. Israel time) on Thursday.

That would be Egypt, which is a dictatorship, polices its borders with Gaza far harsher than Israel and helps fund and control the Muslim Brotherhood terror organisation.

Additionally, New Zealand — which is leaving the council at the end of the year — announced last week its intention to propose a resolution aimed at safeguarding the two-state solution. Wellington has been toying with the idea of sponsoring such a resolution for nearly two years and has now apparently decided to take the plunge. It has been eight years since the Security Council passed its last resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Murray McCully told the council last Friday, admitting that there are “a good number of reasons” why further pronouncements in this forum “might be counterproductive or premature.” However, he added that his country has been working with fellow members of the council on the “type of text that would reassert the two state solution, and call clearly for a halt to the violence and the settlements that threaten to undermine this process.” It is time, he said, for the members of the Security Council “to stop being bystanders, and to act as the custodians of the two state solution that we should be.”

That would be Palestinian violence and Israelis defending themselves. If the Palestinians and their terrorist friends in neighbouring countries stopped killing Israeli civilians then peace would break out. It really is that simple. But weasels like McCully expect the Israelis to ever concede. They should not.

The UN is biased against Israel and sneaky weasels like McCully just enable them.

Unsurprisingly, the Palestinian draft, as it currently stands, is a long list of grievances and accusations against Israel. It declares all Israeli settlements beyond the 1967 lines, including in East Jerusalem, “illegal under international law… and a major obstacle to the achievement of peace on the basis of the two-state solution.” Indeed, Israeli settlements are “dangerously imperiling” a peaceful solution of the conflict, the draft notes with “grave concern.” The draft further calls for “affirmative steps” to reverse “negative trends on the ground,” which some observers read to mean a boycott of settlement products. New Zealand’s draft is more balanced, calling for an end to settlement activity and the “occupation that began in 1967” and for a “firm timetable” leading to an “early return to negotiations” without preconditions. It also requires Israel to cease “confiscations of land and demolition of Palestinian structures.” On the other hand, the text calls for an “active and sustained Palestinian leadership to deter incitement to violence against Israeli civilians” and an end “to all acts of terrorism” and of “hostile actions and rocket fire from Gaza.” Seeking to remain evenhanded, Wellington’s draft calls on both parties to refrain from “actions or statements which might obstruct implementation of this resolution” or from “questioning the integrity or commitment of the other party or its leaders.”

McCully’s draft is still pro-Palestinian and doesn’t acknowledge the ongoing terror threat faced daily by Israel.

Later on today we will know if New Zealand has succeeded in backing these drafts, and kowtowing to the anti_Israel Obama Administration which is also pushing these through before January 20. Donald Trump would almost certainly veto these resolutions.

I struggle to understand why our government and Murray McCully would seek to undermine the only truly democratic country in the Middle East.

– Times of Israel