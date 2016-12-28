Next outrage: Not safe for women to run in Wellington

Please run in a hijab. Well, it might as well say that.

A running store is under fire for distributing a safety guide suggesting female runners should cover up and shrug off wolf whistles as “compliments’.

The guide was distributed for Wellington runners by retail chain the Shoe Clinic.

TVNZ employee Anna Harcourt tweeted that the guide’s suggestions were inappropriate.

“Yo @ShoeClinicNZ this paragraph in your Runner’s Guide to Wgtn where you tell female runners to cover up is totally unnecessary + insulting.”

The guide tells women it’s a “reality” that even in Wellington they need to take extra care when running, Fairfax reported.

“Find a running club or regular running buddies … wear loose fitting clothing, run in the day in well-populated areas and interpret whistles as compliments (all the running is obviously paying off).”