NZ’s shame: McCully sides with terrorists and votes against democracy

The last remaining thing holding me to supporting National at the next election is now gone.

Murray McCully has engineered a vote against Israel standing with countries like Venezuela, Senegal and Malaysia to pass a resolution against Israel in the UN Security Council.

New Zealand has just announced to the world that we prefer terrorists and anti-democratic, theocratic dictatorships to vibrant Western-style democracy.

Israel knows what New Zealand has done, they have recalled their ambassador such is the insult to them by New Zealand.

The Israeli Government has recalled its ambassador from New Zealand after the UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning Israel’s continued settlements. New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution, which said the settlements violate international law and undermine a two-state solution in Israel’s conflict with Palestine. Malaysia, Senegal and Venzuela also sponsored the resolution and are likely to face diplomatic reprisals too. Foreign Minister Murray McCully told the Herald he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the vote and Netanyahu told him the ambassador would be recalled if the vote passed. McCully said he had been informed the ambassador had been recalled “for consultations”. “It underscores the fact that Israel is strongly opposed to the council position on the issue. That is not a great surprise to us. “But we hope that the friendship that has existed between the two countries will be able to endure regardless of different view on this issue.”

How on earth can friendship endure when we have stabbed Israel in the back like that? Murray McCully is pure evil.

The United States abstained from the vote much to the disgust of many senators. Barack Obama’s last hurrah is the US’s embarrassment. They have shafted a friend as well.

Amid condemnations in the US of the Obama Administration’s decision to abstain from a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel’s settlement activity, President-elect Donald Trump issued a curt warning Friday afternoon that his administration could take an adversarial approach to the international body. “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th,” the president-elect tweeted shortly after the Security Council passed the resolution by a vote of 14-0. Even before US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power formally announced that the US would abstain rather than vetoing the resolution, Senator Lindsey Graham had already warned that the Senate would consider defunding the international body when it reconvenes in 2017. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan described the US abstention as “absolutely shameful.” “Today’s vote is a blow to peace that sets a dangerous precedent for further diplomatic efforts to isolate and demonize Israel,” Ryan continued. “Our unified Republican government will work to reverse the damage done by this administration, and rebuild our alliance with Israel.” Condemning the Obama administration’s decision to allow the resolution to be adopted by the Security Council, the Republican Jewish Coalition warned that “the actions of the Obama Administration will forever be remembered as a dark, shameful moment for our country.” “Instead of pressuring the Palestinians to be a partner for peace, President Obama chose to break with long standing diplomatic practices and allowed the one-sided, anti-Israel United Nations to be used as a tool to bludgeon Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East,” the organization’s director Matt Brooks complained. Brooks applauded “the efforts of Republican Senators, led by Senator Graham, to strip funding to the United Nations, which has time and again showed their anti-Israel bias.” In 2011, Congress voted to defund the UN organization UNESCO after it voted to recognize Palestine, a decision that Congress criticized as an attempt by the UN body to impose a unilateral solution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Democrats who had called on Obama to veto the resolution expressed their disappointment Friday afternoon, as did pro-Israel groups. Rep. Ted Deutch did not directly criticize the administration, instead bemoaning that “this resolution passed by the UN Security Council does not take us closer to peace between Israel and the Palestinians nor does it make two states for two peoples more likely.” “That’s why I am disappointed that the United States did not veto it today,” he concluded.

New Zealand’s position is shameful. I hope the payoff from Muslim countries was worth sticking it to a Western-style democracy in the Middle East.

But it now places me in a dilemma. I can no longer support the National party. They have sided with demagogues, oligarchs, dictators, socialists and anti-Semites to stick it to Israel. They do not deserve my support, they deserve my enmity.

I will be seeking a party that stands with Israel and supports democracy and human rights. That is not the government of Bill English.

