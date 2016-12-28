Has Obama unwittingly sunk the UN?

Barack Obama’s last days in office have been a travesty. His plan to stab Israel by refusing the veto may have unwittingly opened the door for Donald Trump to have a crack at draining the UN swamp at Turtle Bay.

Roger L. Simon at PJ Media explains:

We live in a world of unintended consequences and Barack Obama, in his overwhelming zeal to exact last-minute personal vengeance on Bibi Netanyahu in particular and Israel in general with Friday’s Security Council vote, opened the door to the defunding and serious diminution of the United Nations itself. Donald Trump — who is seeking to spend a ton of taxpayer money on rebuilding our military and infrastructure — is undoubtedly looking for places to save. Nowhere would be better to start than that moribund center of international corruption and megaphone for tin-pot dictators, the United Nations. What started out after World War II as the idealistic coming together of nations to end war ended up being one of the giant ripoffs of all time. The UN oil-for-food scandal during the Iraq War showed how extreme it had become. The UN committee’s own report… ….accused nearly half of the 4,500 participating companies of paying kickbacks and illegal surcharges to win lucrative contracts, and allowing Saddam Hussein to pocket $1.8 billion at the expense of Iraqis suffering under UN economic sanctions. The commission’s lead investigator, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, stated that it was UN mismanagement and failure of the world’s most powerful nations to end corruption in the program that allowed Saddam to fill his coffers. “UN mismanagement” isn’t the half of it. It was unbridled corruption on the part of UN leadership with some of the masterminds fleeing the country, checks in hand, to places like Beijing. Meanwhile, this “peaceful” organization that has had no effect whatsoever on ending war spends most of its working hours bashing the state of Israel. In 2015 alone the UN General Assembly adopted 20 resolutions singling out Israel for criticism — and only 3 resolutions on the rest of the world combined. And what does the U.S. taxpayer fork over for participating in this global society for slanderous garbage? $3.04 billion in 2015, to be exact. Now admittedly that’s not as much as Barack Obama has been shoveling to Iran’s mullahs, but it’s still a lot.

When you look at resolutions from the last ten years the contrast is stark. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Israel suddenly left the UN. They may as well they can’t get a fair hearing and if they were no long part of the UN then any further resolutions would be as meaningless as the current ones, and equally unenforceable.

If Trump does set about draining the swamp how much effect would that have on the UN?

How does our contribution compare with other member nations? According to 2015 congressional testimony, the U.S. currently accounts for slightly more than one-fifth of the UN budget (22%). That’s more than 185 other countries combined are paying. From that same testimony: “The 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – which include 10 of the world’s 20 top oil-producing nations – will together contribute around $360 million (compared to $3.024 billion for the U.S. alone).” That group also includes most of the disgusting theocratic kleptocracies that exploit or enslave their people, abjure human rights, discriminate against women and hang gays from telephone polls, and lead the way — now with the help of Obama’s USA — in the aforementioned bashing of the only democracy in the Middle East. They’re getting a lot of bang for their buck. And speaking of bangs and bucks, why is Samantha Power, our current UN ambassador and putatively an expert in genocide, spending her time criticizing largely peaceful Israeli settlements while, just a few hundred miles away, soldiers of Iran’s Republican Guard are gunning down women and children in the streets of Aleppo in true genocidal fashion? Hypocritical? Oh, well, that’s Iran — Obama’s protected class.

So if the US pulled away from the UN it would be in severe financial trouble.

Donald, you’re on. You were able to negotiate with Carrier, Boeing, and Lockheed, so these clowns shouldn’t be all that difficult. Although, in this case, it would be useful to negotiate the entire institution out of existence, or at least impoverish it to the degree it will have to decamp from Manhattan and leave that pricey Turtle Bay real estate for better purposes. (I understand there’s a lot of empty space in Yemen.) And — just think — it would get rid of all those double-parking, cheapskate diplomats cluttering New York streets! They don’t even pay their parking tickets. I wouldn’t doubt you would have all your deplorables solidly behind you in this negotiation/defunding and a lot more of the country as well, once they get full knowledge of exactly how much we’re actually paying for this insanity. As with most things, they haven’t been told by our media, who have no interest in informing the public on anything that might disrupt their narrative.

I really hope he takes an axe to UN funding. The organisation is moribund and corrupt and this episode proves it.

– PJ Media