OMG. The Herald let one past the goalie

Every family in the world is divided into richer and poorer members simply because some people are luckier or more talented and hard-working than others.

It’s as unavoidable as gravity.

Some family members may be doctors or IT managers who live in million-dollar villas with sea views, while others are beneficiaries or office cleaners, who rent units in undesirable suburbs and struggle to afford shoes for their children.

Christmas family get-togethers are a good time to think about inequality – how unequal is your whanau and why is it that way? It can reveal plenty about the real causes of poverty and wealth.

Why are some family members standing around the Christmas tree or barbecue wealthier than others?

In my family, my two brothers are multi-millionaires and I am the poor relation.

They both own two large and luxurious houses, while I own one small unit in Henderson (rateable value $410,000).

I’m not poor, but I’m much poorer than them. They drive smart new cars, while I’ve never owned a new car. They own or have owned expensive sailing and motor boats, but I don’t even have a kayak in the garage.

When we travel together, my wife and I stay in backpackers, while my younger brother and his wife always stay in a Sheraton or other 5-star luxury hotel. When we go out to eat we split restaurant bills and I always pray that no one orders a bottle of wine that will cost me a week’s spending money. That’s what inequality means for us.

My twin brother once described me as “a poor provider”. I was shocked because I think of myself as an okay provider, but it’s true that compared with them I am a financial flop.