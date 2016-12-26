Ooops McCully and English just got bitch slapped

English and McCully took their thirty pieces of silver in trade or whatever blood money inducement Muslim countries gave them and with Obama’s blessing attacked Israel. However, there is a new sheriff in town America and he and his mates don’t take kindly to little shits like New Zealand giving the Middle East’s only true democracy the finger.

It looks likely that Trump is going to turn off the gravy train for the UN and drain the UN swamp. The UN have forgotten who owns the land that Turtle Bay sits on. Oh yeah, that’s right it belongs to America.This is long overdue. The UN is a farce. The head of the committee of Human Rights is Saudi Arabia which has a terrible human rights history. Enough is enough. We all know that the UN is controlled by Muslim countries. Finally, we seem to have an American President not afraid to stand up to this corrupt organisation.

It turns out McCully and English have positioned themselves on the wrong side of history like the good little socialists they are. No truly conservative government would ever abandon Israel in the disgusting and despicable way that they have. They have chosen despotic Muslim countries with terrible human rights records over a democracy that protects women’s rights, gay rights and religious rights and they deserve to reap the whirlwind now. Leftists on left-wing blogs are praising McCully’s stance. If that doesn’t tell you that something is seriously wrong with National’s moral and political compass then I don’t know what will.