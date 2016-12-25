Photo of the Day

The Great Smog of London

The smog was so thick you couldn’t see from one side of the street to the other. The Great Smog of 1952, also known as the Big Smoke and The Great Pea Soup, was a real — and terrible — event that claimed the lives of thousands of civilians

Imagine smog so thick that you can’t see your feet as you walk through it; so impenetrable that it blots out the sun; so toxic that it stings your eyes and leaves you gasping for breath. It may sound like the backdrop to some post-apocalyptic nightmare, but on 5 December 1952, this terrifying scenario became the reality for the people of London.

A dense, green-yellow fog choked the streets. Cars edged forwards with passengers sitting on the bonnets shouting instructions. From behind the wheel, drivers could not even see as far as their own headlights.

Mothers took their children to school with handkerchiefs and scarves wrapped over their faces. With their hands tightly clasped, they shuffled along in ‘crocodiles’. One pedestrian remembers bumping into a motorcyclist who asked: ‘Which way to the Tube station?’

The pedestrian could only reply: ‘Carry on 20 yards, and you’ll go straight down the steps — you’re on the pavement!’

Such were the scenes during the Great Smog of London.

In December 1952, a dense fog fell over London that lasted roughly four days, dropping visibility and making it hard to breathe. At the time, residents paid little attention to the strange event, writing it off as just another natural fog, but the official number of dead after the fog lifted on December 9th was 4,000, though more recent reports (taking into account those who died after it lifted among other factors) rank the death toll at closer to 12,000. The event – referred to as the Great Smog – led to the death of roughly 12,000 people, and the hospitalisation of up to 150,000. But how could something like this happen?

On that cold, clear day, Londoners huddled around their coal fires for warmth. But while the smoke would normally disperse into the atmosphere, an anticyclone hanging over the region created an inversion – trapping the pollution close to the ground and leading to the formation of a sulphurous, toxic shroud that would blanket the capital for the next five days.

On Friday, December 5 1952, a silent, suffocating shroud settled over the capital’s streets. By the time it lifted, four days later, thousands of people had lost their lives in what is still officially the world’s worst air pollution disaster.

It was the climax of a long and dirty history, full of procrastination and half-hearted attempts to clean up the smog that were so identified with the capital that they came to be called “London’s Particular”, despite lesser incidents in Glasgow and other major cities.

That weekend was bitterly cold and Londoners stoked up their coal fires to keep warm, pushing pollution up a million chimneys to join the already foggy, stagnant air. This hung like a pall over the city because it was trapped in a temperature inversion, with the cold caught beneath a warmer layer higher up. On the Friday the pea-souper was already thicker than anyone could remember, and it went on getting worse. Visibility quickly dropped to five yards all over London, and on Sunday night it was officially described as “nil”. On the Monday, Sadler’s Wells had to abandon a performance of La Traviata because the audience could not see the stage, and nurses at the Royal London Hospital reported not being able to see from one end of their wards to the other.

People who had set off in their cars in what should have been daylight had to abandon them and walk, while buses gave up and crawled back to their depots in nose-to-tail convoys. Two trains collided near London Bridge. And sacking soaked in whisky was wrapped around the nostrils of cattle at the Smithfield Show to act as improvised gas masks.

The smoke-like pollution was so toxic it was even reported to have choked cows to death in the fields. It was so thick it brought road, air and rail transport to a virtual standstill. This was certainly an event to remember, but not the first smog of its kind to hit the capital.

The city had been paralysed by swirling fogs since the Napoleonic era, 150 years earlier. By the time Dickens came to write about them, he imagined dinosaurs stalking out of the mists. Readers of Sherlock Holmes cannot imagine the great detective without seeing him striding up Baker Street shrouded in eerie tendrils of fog.

But the Great Smog was not romantic. It was murderous. People and animals suffocated in appalling numbers, making it 20th-century Britain’s worst peace-time catastrophe.

Londoners again had to summon up the Blitz spirit which had sustained them through the war.

Professor Roy Parker, now a social historian, was living with his parents in Lewisham, South-East London in 1952. His father, a World War I veteran who had been gassed in the trenches, was intent on cycling to work even though the choking conditions caused severe pain in his damaged lungs. ‘He was 56 and in great distress, gasping for breath, struggling.’ But still he cycled on.

Buses could not run. One driver who tried said ‘fat flakes of soot stuck to the greasy windscreen like paint’ and could not be wiped off. In order to see just a couple of yards ahead, to where his conductor was walking with a torch to light the way, he had to lean out of the window.

In the East End, people could not see their own feet. Yet dock workers reported that, in crane cabins 50ft above the ground, the skies were quite clear. Below them, the smog lay like a dark sea.

It was a particularly cold December and the damp, freezing air soaked up the pollution and held it like a blanket over the city. A band of high pressure then settled over London holding the pollution in place, almost like a layer of oil over water.

As homes stoked up their fires, the conditions only became worse. Domestic fireplaces were the biggest culprits. Households mostly burned the cheapest coal, which was heavy with dust. In the days before central heating, a fire was the only way to heat the rooms, and was often used to boil water and even cook.

But the smog was also the result of a lethal climate cocktail produced by coal-fired factories, diesel fumes from lorries and buses, and clouds of pollution drifting across the Channel from continental industrial centres. The scale of the pollution was incredible. Every day, 1,000 tonnes of smoke belched from London’s chimneys, emitting 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 140 tonnes of hydrochloric acid and 14 tonnes of fluorine compounds. Even more deadly, 800 tonnes of sulphuric acid was formed as sulphur dioxide coming from chimneys mixed with moisture in the air.

As London was used to thick fogs there was reportedly little panic about the situation, a Doctor living at the time has said that “there was no sense of drama or emergency,” and that they only realized what a disaster it was after the fact when the mortality rates were revealed.

The majority of deaths caused during the fog were actually caused by exacerbation of existing respiratory complaints, or people with weaker constitutions like the young or elderly.

Smog had become a frequent part of London life, but nothing quite compared to the smoke-laden fog that shrouded the capital from Friday 5 December to Tuesday 9 December 1952. While it heavily affected the population of London, causing a huge death toll and inconveniencing millions of people, the people it affected were also partly to blame for the smog.

During the day on 5 December, the fog was not especially dense and generally possessed a dry, smoky character. When nightfall came, however, the fog thickened. Visibility dropped to a few metres. The following day, the sun was too low in the sky to burn the fog away. That night and on the Sunday and Monday nights, the fog again thickened. In many parts of London, it was impossible at night for pedestrians to find their way, even in familiar districts. In The Isle of Dogs area, the fog there was so thick people could not see their feet.

Britain has long been affected by mists and fogs, but these became much more severe after the onset of the Industrial Revolution in the late 1700s. Factories belched gases and huge numbers of particles into the atmosphere, which in themselves could be poisonous. The pollutants in the air, however, could also act as catalysts for fog, as water clings to the tiny particles to create polluted fog, or smog.

When some of the chemicals mix with water and air, they can turn into acid which can cause skin irritations, breathing problems, and even corrode buildings. Smog can be identified easily by its thick, foul-smelling, dirty-yellow or brown characteristics, totally different to the clean white fog in country areas.

There are reports of thick smog, smelling of coal tar, which blanketed London in December 1813. Lasting for several days, people claimed you could not see from one side of the street to the other. A similar fog in December 1873 saw the death rate across London rise 40% above normal. Marked increases in death rate occurred, too, after the notable fogs of January 1880, February 1882, December 1891, December 1892 and November 1948. The worst affected area of London was usually the East End, where the density of factories and homes was greater than almost anywhere else in the capital. The area was also low-lying, making it hard for fog to disperse.

The weather in November and early December 1952 had been very cold, with heavy snowfalls across the region. To keep warm, the people of London were burning large quantities of coal in their homes. Smoke was pouring from the chimneys of their houses.

Under normal conditions, smoke would rise into the atmosphere and disperse, but an anticyclone was hanging over the region. This pushes air downwards, warming it as it descends. This creates an inversion, where air close to the ground is cooler than the air higher above it. So when the warm smoke comes out of the chimney, it is trapped. The inversion of 1952 also trapped particles and gases emitted from factory chimneys in the London area, along with pollution which the winds from the east had brought from industrial areas on the continent.

Early on 5 December, in the London area, the sky was clear, winds were light and the air near the ground was moist. Accordingly, conditions were ideal for the formation of radiation fog. The sky was clear, so a net loss of long-wave radiation occurred and the ground cooled. When the moist air came into contact with the ground it cooled to its dew-point temperature and condensation occurred. Beneath the inversion of the anticyclone, the very light wind stirred the saturated air upwards to form a layer of fog 100-200 metres deep. Along with the water droplets of the fog, the atmosphere beneath the inversion contained the smoke from innumerable chimneys in the London area.

During the period of the fog, huge amounts of impurities were released into the atmosphere. On each day during the foggy period, the following pollutants were emitted: 1,000 tonnes of smoke particles, 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 140 tonnes of hydrochloric acid and 14 tonnes of fluorine compounds. In addition, and perhaps most dangerously, 370 tonnes of sulphur dioxide were converted into 800 tonnes of sulphuric acid.

The acid burned the back of the throat, bringing on choking fits. It caused inflammation of the lungs, especially in children, the old and people with bronchial illness. Thousands died, suffocating from within. As the death toll mounted, undertakers ran out of coffins. More than 100,000 people suffered such health problems as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Sir Donald Acheson, the government’s former chief medical officer, recalled as a young doctor feeling his way through deserted streets: ‘I had to creep along the walls of the buildings, to the next corner, to read the name of the street.

‘I remember an eerie silence, as there was little or no traffic. Visibility was less than three metres, and it was bitterly cold.’

At the Middlesex Hospital, off Tottenham Court Road, where he was resident medical officer, Acheson saw an unstoppable tide of admissions.

‘Within a few days, patients with acute respiratory distress spilled over into all wards — they were in the surgical wards, and even in the obstetric wards, and as the majority were men, room had to be found in some of the women’s wards. The supply of oxygen was stretched to the limit.’

Nothing could keep the smog out and as it oozed indoors, it left a film of black over every surface. It even closed cinemas — the black pall made it impossible to see the screens. Dog racing at White City was abandoned because the greyhounds couldn’t see the hare.

Ambulances, of course, had to stay on the roads whatever the conditions. One crewman would drive the vehicle, while another walked ahead, warning people out of the way. Some trains were kept in operation, but, in near-total darkness, ingenious measures were needed to avoid accidents. Railway engineers put small packets of explosive on the lines, to be set off like pop-gun caps by the wheels as trains inched along the tracks — the noise warned workers that a train was approaching.

In the days that followed, papers reported: ‘The Great Smog Grows Worse: Thousands in Fog Queues. London Paralysed. No Buses, No Taxis, No Coaches, No Planes.’ At the annual Smithfield livestock show in Earl’s Court, cattle gasped for air and collapsed. More than a dozen had to be slaughtered to put them out of their suffering.

After five days, the weather changed. A breeze cleared the air, leaving an oily residue caked on every building and tree. It was as if the city had been sprayed black. Rain came and washed the grime into the gutters, producing an evil-smelling trickle of sooty gunge.

The fog finally cleared on December 9, but it had already taken a heavy toll.

Although ‘pea-soupers’, as the smogs were known, had been an unavoidable feature of Britain’s major cities for more than a hundred years, the Great Smog of 1952 was the worst.

It also marked something of a turning point: until then, people had accepted smog as a necessary evil. In Britain’s coal-fuelled cities, smoke was tolerated for more than a century as a trade-off for jobs and home comforts. Some even celebrated air pollution as a tangible measure of Britain’s industrial vitality, while the blazing coal fire, with all its cosy connotations of ‘home and hearth’, was a luxury few were prepared to give up.

The events during that week were often stranger than fiction. Princess Margaret used the smog’s thick cover to slip off to the theatre unnoticed – but she unexpectedly became the star of the show, helping an acrobat with his tricks.

There was also a sinister side to the fog. The city was no stranger to pea-soupers, but this event was different: a lethal combination of airborne coal pollution and unusually cold, windless weather conditions.

In a small front-page story, The Telegraph recorded a “thick fog which covered almost the whole of South-West London,” creating “almost a complete black-out” in Acton, Hammersmith and Kew.

“The fog appeared to be moving in towards the centre of London from this direction,” the report noted, ominously.

The smog had already claimed its first victim: “A mallard, presumably blinded by the fog, crashed into Mr John Maclean as he was walking home in Ifield Road, Fulham. Both were slightly injured. Mr Maclean handed the bird to the R.S.P.C.A.”

The weather forecast struck an optimistic note: “Fairly widespread fog at first, bright periods later.” At the time, there was little indication the clouds would linger for almost a week.

By Monday, the situation had worsened.

The AA called it “the worst fog they had ever known, while it had “blacked out central London and a band 40 miles across…All buses had stopped by 10 p.m. Hundreds of cars were abandoned…Thousands of people did not get milk.”

500 planes had their routes changed. The BBC Symphony Orchestra had to cancel a live broadcast, while another radio concert was axed after its star pianist got lost in the fog.

The ambulance service was under strain: “It took five or six times as long as usual to get cases to hospital,” The Telegraph reported. “Two women gave birth to babies in fog-bound ambulances. One was the wife of Selwyn Jones, the Leighton Orient outside-right.”

Christmas displays were ruined: “The fog has tarnished all silver on show and soiled all ‘white’ goods.” The official description of the fog (“Between dense and very dense”) was an understatement: In dealing with fog the Met Office was less forthright than usual.

But the only hint that this “fog” might have serious medical effects was buried in a page 9 story of the newspaper about the Smithfield Fat Stock Show, where “fog caused respiratory trouble” among the cows. One prize heifer died, while “another Aberdeen Angus heifer, the reserve Scottish supreme champion, Euroma 4th of Clashfarquhar, lay seriously ill”.

Euroma was given penicillin, and treated to a good dose of Scottish whisky.

By Tuesday, fog-mania was at its peak. “Thieves and bandits took advantage of the smog,” The Telegraph noted, reporting more than 100 smash-and-grab raids across the city.

A 16-year-old girl from Cheshunt was stabbed in the back by an attacker, who disappeared into the miasma.

The fog descended into Liverpool Street Station, where a 52-year-old judge – blinded by the mist – walked straight off the edge of the platform.

Not everyone was unhappy about the smog. One company saw it as the perfect chance to plug their products: an advert appeared at the very top of the front page for “Vent-Axia” ventilation (“for Better Air Conditions”).

Meanwhile, Princess Margaret was making headlines again. She took a trip to the theatre to watch popular music hall comedians The Crazy Gang – who had been favourites of her late father, George VI. The Princess went unrecognised as she wandered through the front entrance into the busy foyer, but the performers were tipped off just moments before the show began. Acrobat Jimmy Nervo threw her a bottle of champagne from the stage: she caught it, to great applause.

The government was keen to play down the scale of the disaster and the ministry of health released figures purporting to show the death toll was much lower than it really was. In the Commons, the minister for housing, Harold Macmillan, future Tory prime minister, tried to blame the weather for the disaster, and emphasised that pollution was a necessary evil.

Despite growing public pressure to deal with the issue, the government’s reaction was sluggish. Initially it even claimed that December’s high mortality was due to a flu outbreak, and seven months elapsed before it eventually ordered an inquiry.

Four years later, in 1956, the Clean Air Act came into force, banning the burning of polluting fuels in “smoke control areas” across the UK.

A series of laws were brought in to avoid a repeat of the situation. This included the Clean Air Acts of 1956 and 1968. These acts banned emissions of black smoke and decreed residents of urban areas and operators of factories must convert to smokeless fuels.

People were given time to adapt to the new rules, however, and fogs continued to be smoky for some time after the Act of 1956 was passed. In 1962, for example, 750 Londoners died as a result of a fog, but nothing on the scale of the 1952 Great Smog has ever occurred again. This kind of smog has now become a thing of the past, thanks partly to pollution legislation and also to modern developments, such as the widespread use of central heating.

