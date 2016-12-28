Photo of the Day

Elizabeth Báthory

If power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, as Lord Acton once observed, then absolute power in the hands of a psychotic, sexual sadist can unleash the hounds of hell. Such was the case of Erzsébet “Elizabeth” Báthory, a late-16th-century Hungarian countess — and the most prolific female serial killer in history, whose murderous reign historians are still trying to make sense of today.

For centuries Countess Elizabeth Báthory was one of Europe’s most notorious figures. This Hungarian noblewoman – whose castles, palaces and manors stretched across a third of Europe – was convicted of such gruesome crimes that her name still conjures shudders in eastern Europe.

Her crimes caused her to become a legendary and feared figure. Even after the legends have been lifted her crimes still seem unimaginable. Elizabeth Báthory, was the woman who came to be known as the “Blood Countess,” was born into Hungarian nobility in 1560. She is said to have suffered from fits and outbursts of rage — possibly even epilepsy. From an early age, she witnessed her father’s officers torture the peasantry that lived near her family’s estate. Most historical analysis of the countess includes young Elizabeth as witness to a captured thief being sewn into the stomach of a dying horse and left to perish.

This story underscores two major aspects that may have influenced Bathory: exposure to incredible violence and her family’s condoning attitude toward it. Accounts depict her penchant for inflicting pain on others and claim that she worked with accomplices. One may have been her husband, Ferencz Nadasdy, and others were members of her court.

Bathory was born in 1560 to a well-established family. Her family had produced many powerful people in her time, including the Kings of Transylvania and Poland. She was married off for political reasons to Count Ferencz Nadasdy. Before the marriage took place she became pregnant with a child from a peasant. She was taken away to a family castle under the excuse that she was sick. She had a daughter, which was given away. She began a practice of torturing servants and was introduced into the occult while her husband was away at battle. The fascination with torture began for her as she saw her family deal with political enemies.

After her husband’s death her fears of growing old began to grow more and more. When striking a servant girl for combing her hair too hard some of her blood fell on her hand. She thought the blood made her skin look younger and become convinced that blood was the secret of eternal youth. She was also convinced that blood from virgin girls would be the most effective. The maid was murdered so that Erzsebet could bathe in her blood. From here her most notorious deeds began. The tortures the girls would be put through would last for weeks, months. They were then cut in several different ways to provide blood for Bathory to wash herself with. More than six hundred women died because of Erzsebet. These women ranged from peasants to members of the nobility.

Investigations on Erzsebet’s activities began in 1610. Some claim that she was investigated not because of her crimes but because of the finances involved with her family. These investigations also came only after four noble women were found murdered. Laws forbade she be put to trial because of her royal standing. These laws were removed to deal with her. Erzsebet did not admit to the crimes but she was sent to a small, walled in, room in her castle. Only a small opening to provide food was allowed. She stayed four years in that room until her death in 1614. Many of her accomplices were also found guilty and put to death but Bathory avoided that punishment due to her status.

Sometimes it is easy to concentrate on her crimes and ignore Erzsebet herself. She was very beautiful and also very intelligent. In fact she used her intelligence as a tool to get more victims as she lured noble girls to her castle under the promise of an education. It is also interesting to look at the political actions involved in this story. There are several interests involved in the prosecution of Erzsebet Bathory. Most involve the family fortune she had control over and people wanting an excuse to take it. She had the potential as being remembered as one of the best members of the Bathory family but she wound up becoming the most infamous.

Violence, cruelty and torture were endemic in the early modern period in which Báthory lived; her contemporary and namesake, Queen Elizabeth I of England, presided over countless executions and tortures. Medieval punishments like drawing and quartering were still very much a part of public life. Still, even if 650 victims sounds like an inflated figure, the scale of Báthory’s brutality was off the charts, even for her era, and she is a striking example of a very rare historical breed: the female serial killer.

Just over four hundred years ago, in August 1614, the notorious 54-year-old royal died under house arrest in Čachtice Castle in modern-day Slovakia, having been implicated in hundreds of deaths — mostly peasant girls and servants.

Serial killers tend to be men by an overwhelming margin. In fact, there’s no definitive profile for female serial killers. But if history and evidential testimony are correct, a woman is the most prolific serial killer of all time. Elizabeth Bathory, is believed to have killed as many as 650 people during the 54 years she lived. And exactly how the world’s most prolific serial killer took the lives of her victims has proven grisly fodder for storytellers.

The girls of Cachtice were scared.

Rumours about vanishing virgins had been circulating for months in their small village in 16th-century Hungary. In each tragic case, the story played out the same way: Daughters from a poor family would take a coveted position as a servant to the local ruler, move into the castle on top of the hill, and never return.

When the townspeople tried to determine the common denominator, they always came up with one name: Countess Elizabeth Bathory a.k.a The Blood Countess.

Elizabeth Báthory was born on a family estate in Nyírbátor, Hungary, in 1560 or 1561, and spent her childhood at Ecsed Castle. Her father was George Báthory of the Ecsed branch of the family, brother of Andrew Bonaventura Báthory, who had been Voivode of Transylvania, while her mother was Anna Báthory (1539–1570), daughter of Stephen Báthory of Somlyó, another Voivode of Transylvania, who was of the Somlyó branch.

Through her mother, Elizabeth was the niece of the Hungarian noble Stephen Báthory, King of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and Prince of Transylvania. As a young woman she learned Latin, German and Greek. Born into a privileged family of nobility, Elizabeth was showered and endowed with wealth, education and a stellar social position.

Elizabeth was engaged at age 11 to Ferenc Nádasdy, the son of Baron Tamás Nádasdy de Nádasd et Fogarasföld and Orsolya Kanizsay in what was probably a political arrangement within the circles of the aristocracy. As Elizabeth’s social standing was higher than that of her husband, she refused to change her last name, remaining a Báthory. The couple married when she was 15 at the palace of Varannó on 8 May 1575. Approximately 4,500 guests were invited to the wedding. Elizabeth moved to Nádasdy Castle in Sárvár and spent much time on her own, while her husband studied in Vienna.

Nádasdy’s wedding gift to Báthory was his household, Csejte Castle. The castle had been bought by his mother in 1569 and given to Nádasdy, who transferred it to Elizabeth during their nuptials: situated in the Little Carpathians near Trencsén (now Trenčín), together with the Csejte country house and 17 adjacent villages. The castle was surrounded by a village and agricultural lands, bordered by outcrops of the Little Carpathians.

In 1578, Nádasdy became the chief commander of Hungarian troops, leading them to war against the Ottomans. With her husband away at war, Elizabeth Báthory managed business affairs and the estates. That role usually included responsibility for the Hungarian and Slovak people, even providing medical care.

During the Long War (1593–1606), Elizabeth was charged with the defense of her husband’s estates, which lay on the route to Vienna. The threat was significant, for the village of Csejte had previously been plundered by the Ottomans while Sárvár, located near the border that divided Royal Hungary and Ottoman-occupied Hungary, was in even greater danger. She was an educated woman who could read and write in four languages.There were several instances where she intervened on behalf of destitute women, including a woman whose husband was captured by the Turks and a woman whose daughter was raped and impregnated.

Her child, Anna Nádasdy, was born in 1585 and was later to become the wife of Nikola VI Zrinski. Her other known children include Orsolya (Orsika) Nádasdy (b. 1590 – d. unknown) who would later become the wife of István II Benyó, Katalin (Kata or Katherina) Nádasdy (b.1594 – d. unknown), András Nádasdy (b.1596 – d.1603 at the age of 7), and Pál (Paul) Nádasdy (b.1598 – d. 1650), father of Ferenc II Nádasdy.

All of Elizabeth’s children were cared for by governesses, as Elizabeth had been.

Elizabeth’s husband, Ferenc Nádasdy, died on 4 January 1604 at the age of 48. Although the exact nature of the illness which led to his death is unknown, it seems to have started in 1601, and initially caused debilitating pain in his legs. From that time, he never fully recovered, and in 1603 became permanently disabled. The couple had been married for 29 years. Before dying, Ferenc Nádasdy entrusted his heirs and widow to György Thurzó, who would eventually lead the investigation into Elizabeth’s crimes.

In fact, it was only after her husband’s death that Elizabeth’s reign of terror began in earnest.

She moved from her estate to Vienna, where she was quickly taken up by society. She was very popular. She began having a lesbian affair with a woman named Anna Darvula. Periodically, scholars try to make a case for Elizabeth’s crimes being blown out of proportion because she was a lesbian and an independent woman. Scholars make cases like that. To which we say: no. You still don’t get to kill people. Mary Tyler Moore did not run around tying her co-workers to the desks and letting bugs eat them.

In any case, Anna was said to be a witch and was known for her sadistic tendencies. So, that sounds like another good match.

But all was not well! Elizabeth was concerned about her looks. At 44 she no longer considered herself to be as beautiful as she once was. So, legend has it, one day, as she was beating a servant girl to death with a comb, some of the blood splattered onto Elizabeth’s face. Elizabeth noted that it seemed to diminish her own signs of aging.

People think this is a vampire thing, but, good god, of course it did. She was essentially using liquid cheek stain. So, yes, she figured out that blush makes you look rosy and healthy.

However, by that point, Elizabeth had almost exhausted her supply of servant girls. None of the village girls would come to work for her because they’d heard rumors of the killing. So Elizabeth returned to her manor and offered to take in daughters of lesser nobility to teach them “social graces.” Like a charm school. Except there would be no teaching, only killing.

It is around this time that she is rumoured to have begun bathing in the blood of virgins. It’s certainly the most famous rumor about Bathory, though there are few eye witness accounts of this. Do you want to know some of the atrocities people did witness? If not do not read the next bit.

Girls having pieces of paper tied between their legs and set on fire

Girls’ body parts being ripped off and fed to male servants

Girls having their fingers cut off with scissors

Girls being whipped over 200 times until their skin was entirely black

Dogs running around with severed human body parts in their mouths

Girls having red hot pokers shoved up their noses

Elizabeth reaching into girls’ mouths and ripping the sides apart

Girls shoved into cages full of spikes

This catalog of horrors just goes on, and on, and on. None of this, incidentally, seems like hearsay. These atrocities line up with the state of the bodies that were found. It certainly lines up with the fact that the area around Elizabeth’s bed had to be covered in cinders because so much blood was apparently spilled there. And with Elizabeth’s own diary, in which she rather matter-of-factly recounts events, recording observations like the fact that girls who died too quickly were “too small”.

It’s bizarre to think that she seemed relatively normal up until that point, as though her utterly sadistic husband was somehow a stabilizing influence.

It is said that in this comparatively brief period she amassed hundreds of victims.

However, while killing peasants was fine, killing noble girls was not. Because their families began to worry about them.

Elizabeth attempted to explain the girls’ disappearances by saying that one had killed all the other ones for jewelry. She then said that criminal had committed suicide.

After rumours of Báthory’s atrocities had spread through the kingdom, Lutheran minister István Magyari made complaints against her, both publicly and at the court in Vienna.The Hungarian authorities took some time to respond to Magyari’s complaints. Finally, in 1610, King Matthias II assigned György Thurzó, the Palatine of Hungary, to investigate. Thurzó ordered two notaries to collect evidence in March 1610. In 1610 and 1611, the notaries collected testimony from more than 300 witnesses. The trial records include the testimony of the four defendants, as well as thirteen witnesses. Priests, noblemen and commoners were questioned. Witnesses included the castellan and other personnel of Sárvár castle.

According to all testimony, Báthory’s initial victims were the adolescent daughters of local peasants, many of whom were lured to Csejte by offers of well paid work as maidservants in the castle. Later, she is said to have begun to kill daughters of the lesser gentry, who were sent to her gynaeceum by their parents to learn courtly etiquette. Abductions were said to have occurred as well.The atrocities described most consistently included severe beatings, burning or mutilation of hands, biting the flesh off the faces, arms and other body parts, freezing or starving to death.The use of needles was also mentioned by the collaborators in court.

Some witnesses named relatives who died while at the gynaeceum. Others reported having seen traces of torture on dead bodies, some of which were buried in graveyards, and others in unmarked locations. However, two witnesses (court officials Benedek Deseő and Jakab Szilvássy) actually saw the Countess torture and kill young servant girls. According to the testimony of the defendants, Elizabeth Báthory tortured and killed her victims not only at Csejte but also on her properties in Sárvár, Németkeresztúr, Pozsony (today Bratislava), and Vienna, and elsewhere. In addition to the defendants, several people were named for supplying Elizabeth Báthory with young women, procured either by deception or by force.

Thurzó went to Csejte Castle on 30 December 1610 and arrested Báthory and four of her servants, who were accused of being her accomplices: Dorotya Semtész, Ilona Jó, Katarína Benická, and János Újváry. Thurzó’s men reportedly found one girl dead and one dying and reported that another woman was found wounded while others were locked up. The countess was put under house arrest.

Although it is commonly believed that Báthory was caught in the act of torture, there is little evidence to support this. Initially, Thurzó made the declaration to Báthory’s guests and village people that he had caught her red-handed. However, she was arrested and detained prior to the discovery or presentation of the victims. It seems most likely that the whole idea of Thurzó discovering Báthory covered in blood has been the embellishment of fictionalized accounts.

Thurzó debated further proceedings with Elizabeth’s son Paul and two of her sons-in-law. A trial and execution would have caused a public scandal and disgraced a noble and influential family (which at the time ruled Transylvania), and Elizabeth’s considerable property would have been seized by the crown. Thurzó, along with Paul and her two sons-in-law, originally planned for Elizabeth to be spirited away to a nunnery, but as accounts of her murder of the daughters of lesser nobility spread, it was agreed that Elizabeth Báthory should be kept under strict house arrest and that further punishment should be avoided.

King Matthias urged Thurzó to bring Elizabeth to trial and suggested she be sentenced to death, but Thurzó successfully convinced the king that such an act would adversely affect the nobility. Thurzó’s motivation for such an intervention is debated by scholars. It was decided that Matthias would not have to repay his large debt to Elizabeth.

The exact number of Elizabeth Báthory’s victims is unknown, and even contemporary estimates differed greatly. During the trial, Szentes and Ficko reported 36 and 37 victims respectively, during their periods of service. The other defendants estimated a number of 50 or higher. Many Sárvár castle personnel estimated the number of bodies removed from the castle at between 100 and 200. One witness, a woman named Susannah, who spoke at the trial mentioned a book in which Báthory supposedly kept a list of a total of over 650 victims, and this number has passed into legend. As the number of 650 could not be proven, the official count remained at 80. Reportedly, the location of the diaries is unknown, but 32 letters written by Báthory are stored in the Hungarian state archives in Budapest.

Three of the defendants, Semtész, Jó, and Ficko, were condemned to death and their sentences carried out immediately. Before being burned at the stake, Semtész and Jó had their fingers ripped off their hands with hot pincers. Ficko, who was deemed less culpable, was beheaded, and his body burned. Benická was sentenced to life imprisonment, since testimony indicated that she was dominated and bullied by the other women.

Following the trial, a red gallows was erected near the castle to show the public that justice had been done.

Back at Castle Csejthe, still under house arrest, Countess Báthory embarked on a letter writing campaign to free performance of her life: namely, testifying to her own innocence. György Thurzó repeatedly denied her petitions to appear on her own behalf. She, in turn, accused him of not defending her honour.

At Thurzó’s repeated urgings, the king finally conceded: Countess Báthory would not be brought to public trial. Thurzó immediately brokered a clever deal: in light of the evidence, he recommended his original sentence of perpetuis carceribus (life imprisonment) rather than the death penalty. By order of Parliament, the name of Erzsébet Báthory would never again be spoken in polite society.

Stonemasons arrived shortly thereafter to carry out her final sentence: she was never to be let out of confinement. On the night of Sunday, August 21, 1614, Countess Erzsébet Báthory was concerned about her poor circulation. She told her bodyguard, “Look, how cold my hands are!” Her attendant told her that

it was nothing and that she should simply lie down. With that, she put her pillow under her legs. Commentators say that she passed away at two hours after midnight, but a letter from Stanislav Thurzó to his cousin, György, states that she was found dead in the morning.

According to a servant of her son, Pál Nádasdy, Erzsébet was buried at the church in Csejthe on November 25, 1614. Her remains were supposedly taken back to the Báthory family estate in 1617. Where she lies today, however, is something of a mystery: J. Branecky reported that on July 7, 1938, the crypt at the Csejthe church was opened but that the Countess’ grave was not found. It is also claimed that in 1995, the Báthory family crypts at Nyírbátor were also opened. No remains of the Countess were found at that site, either.

While documents from Báthory’s trial supported the accusations made against her, modern scholarship has questioned the veracity of the allegations. Báthory was a powerful woman, made more so by her control of Nádasdy’s holdings after his death. The fact that a large debt owed by Matthias to Báthory was cancelled by her family in exchange for permitting them to manage her captivity suggests that the acts attributed to her were politically motivated slander that allowed relatives to appropriate her lands.

All records of Erzsébet were sealed for more than a century, and her name was forbidden to be spoken in Hungarian society.

