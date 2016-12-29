Photo of the Day

The Chilling Exorcism of Anneliese Michel

Anneliese Michel (September 21, 1952 – July 1, 1976) was a German Catholic woman who was said to be possessed by demons and subsequently underwent an exorcism.

Anneliese was born in Germany and was raised a strict Catholic. She was described as nice and very likable by those who knew her. When Anneliese was 16, she experienced her first “episode,” in which she lost consciousness. Later that same night, she felt like something was pressing down on her, holding her down. Following that, she had another episode and was taken to two doctors who believed her episodes might be related to seizures.

Over the next three years, she would have similar episodes, despite her brain scans coming back normal. However, in spring 1973, things took a turn for the worse. Anneliese reported hearing knocking in her bedroom — which her sisters heard as well. She also reported hearing a voice damning her to hell.

And the weirdness doesn’t stop there. Anneliese’s mother reported seeing her daughter staring at the Virgin Mary with “jet black” eyes. In her next visit to the doctor, Anneliese told him she saw demons and felt like “the devil was inside of her.” When the doctor was unable to help, Anneliese’s mother sought the help of a priest named Father Alt.

Despite seeking the help of medical and religious leaders, her condition worsened. Anneliese barely slept, ate spiders and flies, and even began drinking her own urine. She also displayed strength that seemed “superhuman.”

Half a year and 67 rites of exorcism later, Anneliese was dead at 23.

Anneliese did not die in the Middle Ages, but in 1976, in the small town of Klingenberg, in the heart of one of the most civilized and advanced countries in Europe: Germany.

The first person to recognize that Anneliese Michel was possessed by demons was an older woman accompanying the girl on a pilgrimage. She noticed that Anneliese would not walk past a certain image of Jesus, refused to drink water from a holy spring and smelled bad — hellishly bad. An exorcist in a nearby town examined Michel and returned a diagnosis of demonic possession. The bishop issued permission to perform the rite of exorcism according to the Roman ritual of 1614.

Anneliese Michel was born in Leiblfing, Bavaria, Germany on September 21, 1952, and was raised in the small Bavarian town of Klingenberg am Main, where her father operated a saw-mill. Her parents were devout Catholics and she grew into a deeply religious person. She did much penance in response to the post-Vatican II changes that the Church implemented.

At the age of 17 in 1969, Anneliese began suffering from unusual seizures happening during the night, which involved her body suddenly becoming rigid, the sensation of an enormous weight on her chest, paralysis, and inability to speak.

She was diagnosed as epileptic at the Psychiatric Clinic in Würzburg, although an autopsy after her death, including microscopic study of the brain, did not show any changes or damage that could be responsible for the alleged epilepsy. She was then sent to a psychiatric hospital in Mittleberg where she remained for about one year, and she suddenly began seeing demonic faces during her daily prayers.

Suffering from what seemed to doctors to be major seizures, Anneliese returned to secondary school in the autumn of 1970, and in 1973 attended the University of Würzburg where she studied elementary education. The stay at the psychiatric hospital did not improve Anneliese’s health. Moreover, she began to suffer from depression.

Basing her life on deep faith, Anneliese began to attribute her condition to demonic possession. She grew increasingly frustrated with medical intervention as it did not affect what she perceived as her real problems. Long-term medical treatment proved unsuccessful; her condition, including her depression, worsened with time.

Continuously haunted by demonic images, and increasingly intolerant of sacred places and objects, she came to feel certain that demons had possessed her.

It is important to note that throughout the course of the Exorcism rites Anneliese underwent, she took powerful psychotropic drugs prescribed to her by doctors. It is believed today that these drugs prevented the mental concentration she needed for the Exorcism to work.

After the third seizure in June 1970, during her stay at the psychiatric hospital, she was prescribed with an unknown anticonvulsant. The medicine did not cure her of seizures; she also continued to see what she described as “devil faces” at different moments throughout the day. The medicine also causes brain cells to lose sodium; this might have been the cause of Anneliese’s absenteeism.

Around the same time, Anneliese became convinced that conventional medicine was of no help, as it did not make her better in the least. Growing increasingly adamant that her illness was of a spiritual kind, she asked the Church to perform exorcism on her. At that time, however, she was denied help of this kind. The same month she was prescribed another anticonvulsant, Aolept (periciazine), which raises the convulsion threshold of the nervous system.

November 1973 – Anneliese started her treatment with Tegretol (carbamazepine), which, according to Physicians Desk Reference, should not be prescribed to women of childbearing age due to its dangerous effect on red blood cells. Anneliese took this medicine frequently, until shortly before her death, when she was unable to swallow anything.

September 1975 – Anneliese was finally allowed exorcism by the Church; weekly exorcism sessions began using the full Rituale Romanum.

Anneliese had been a well-adjusted, kind and generous girl who was also devoutly religious for her age. She had always conducted herself in a positive manner, and was well-liked by many people. She was a good student and was involved in a serious relationship with a boy named Peter, who by all accounts genuinely loved her. She was a girl that enjoyed life, all her teachers complimented her, which makes this story even more difficult for those who knew her well.

Throughout the last few years of her life, Anneliese was overtaken and besieged by demonic forces that refused to give her a moment of peace. There were times when Anneliese would be violently thrown down to the ground, again and again. She would stand up abruptly and start reciting “Hail Mary”, yet during each prayer, she would be repeatedly thrown down again. She would end up on her back, forced to stay that way. She was unable to protect herself from the falls. Accepting the fact that she would not be experiencing comfort anytime soon, she would end up sleeping on the stone floor of the home, something that she would continue to do for three years. She also started seeing demonic faces on the wall and her hands would swell for no apparent reason.

Father Renz, who was the main exorcist in the case, claims that he sent Anneliese to as many doctors as he could once he was familiar with what was going on with her. He was constantly trying to find an explanation for her condition, in the end, he decided that she had something similar to epilepsy.

As a requirement of the Catholic Church to rule out any possible medical or mental illnesses prior to performing an exorcism, Anneliese was seen by many psychiatrists who all said that it was impossible to cure a case of possession with medication, however when the trial came about, every single one of the doctors had changed their stories.

After all of the doctors and experts had given their diagnosis, Father Renz decided to perform a trail exorcism, which could be performed as a test to diagnose the problem. As a test to possibly prove the fact that the girl was possessed to himself, Father Renz gave a mental command (one that he thought to himself but did not say out loud). He thought to himself “Withdraw from her! Say who you are!”

At that moment, Anneliese immediately showed signs of possession. The demonic entity inside her began to make themselves known. She immediately tore the rosary from Father Renz and destroyed it. That for one, dismissed the fact that she was epileptic, and proved that whatever was inside her was extremely powerful to be able to touch and destroy a rosary. At this point, the priests had been given order from their Bishop to begin an official exorcism.

During the initial attempt, Father Renz and Father Alt, who assisted him in the exorcisms, were trying to find out the names of the entities inside Anneliese. They found out that there were six major demons engaging her. They were Judas Iscariot, Lucifer, Hitler, Fallen Priest Fleischmann, Nero, and Cain. Surprisingly, some of the demons started to make confessions, with so much activity being engaged, it was impossible to dictate what was being done. They began to tape record the sessions instead.

On recorded occasions, Anneliese claimed to see demons jumping around and dancing on the floor in front of her, tormenting the priests. She even asked if they could see them, which they could not. Her eyes at times would become black and fiery, filled with rage. As she slept on the floor, she started acting very strangely doing things such as eating spiders and drinking her own urine. She would also fervently tear at her clothes and leave herself completely nude.

One night at dinner, Anneliese’s mother recalled that the chair Anneliese was sitting in was suddenly ripped out from under her by an unseen force. She jumped high above the chair. When one of the priests arrived, he had a bottle of tap water and a bottle of Holy water with him, she threw the bottle of Holy water back at him and it stopped, in mid-air for a moment then fell to the ground with no velocity at all.

One day Anneliese had gone for a walk with her boyfriend Peter, she was in terrible shape and they were not sure if she would be able to complete the walk. It was then that she claims Mary, Mother of God appeared to her. She suddenly was able to walk without assistance. She claims that she and Mary started to walk side by side. During this walk, she said that Mary told her “My heart suffers so much because so many souls go to hell. It is necessary to do penance, for priest, for young people, and for your country. Would you like to do penance for these souls, so that all these people wouldn’t suffer in hell?”

Mother Mary also asked, “Would you like to do penance for the souls that will be damned for eternity otherwise?”

Anneliese kneeled and started to pray. Suddenly out of nowhere, she jumped up and started running with no pain. Her mother thought that Anneliese had finally gone made, but her daughter assured her that everything was indeed real. She told her mother what Mary said in regards of the damned, she said she would have three days of peace but in those three days she must come to a decision to either accept or reject the question that Mother Mary presented. Anne was frightened by the fact of her daughter having to suffer for the fate of so many souls. She told Anneliese that she shouldn’t say “yes” to which Anneliese revealed that she had all intentions of taking on the burden.

On 12/31/75 the demons had to leave. The voice inside her started to speak in disturbing babel, growling and groaning in a voice that seemed almost alien like. Father Renz told them they would all be praying with the Mother of God and he commanded them to greet her. They started to scream and shriek in terror. It seemed to be genuine torment and turmoil.

Flesichmann was the first to leave, then Cain, at the end was finally Lucifer. Who refused to leave but finally was cast out. Or so they thought. After ten minutes of prayer, it was revealed that some demons were still present and they screamed “We want to leave, but we’re not allowed.”

Due to Anneliese’s promise to Mary, the demons were unable to leave and she accepted her fate.

At the time of her death, Anneliese had many wounds, bruises, cuts and scrapes all over her head and face. She also had broken teeth from when she attempted to bite into stone and eat it. Before her death, the priests asked a doctor to give her drugs to ease her suffering. He refused, claiming that he had no idea how a possessed person would react. “There’s no injection against the devil.”

Father Renz allowed a few of the sessions to be recorded, and the audio of it is truly disturbing. In it, Annelise’s voice is unrecognizable.

One of the most chilling details from her exorcisms was when Anneliese mentioned Valentin Fleischmann as one of her demons. Fleischmann was a priest who had been excommunicated from the church for bad behavior — and someone Anneliese would have no reason to know about, yet somehow she was able to provide accurate details of his life.

Warning: The video accompanying this article is disturbing

Anneliese Michel Exorcism – Demonic Possession?

Exorcisms have occurred all throughout history. They have been recorded as far back as Biblical times. There are a few instances of curing demoniacs in the Old Testament, one example is whenever an evil spirit from God came to Saul, David would take a harp and play it with his hand. Saul would then be refreshed and be well, and the evil spirit would depart from him.

In the New Testament, there are several records in the Four Gospels that tell about Jesus Christ expelling demons using a simple command. This can all be found in Mark 1:23–26; 9:14–29; Luke 11:14–26. The apostles of Christ later continued the practice with the power and in the name of Jesus which is stated in Matthew 10:1; Acts 19:11–16.

But the practice of exorcism is not limited to those of the Christian belief. Virtually every religion and cultural tradition all over the world has taken part in the idea of spirit possession and the need of some form of exorcism. The custom dates back thousands of years. Even earlier than those recorded in the Holy Bible.

Exorcism and death

In 1975, when Anneliese was 23 years old, an older woman who accompanied Anneliese Michel on a pilgrimage concluded that Anneliese was suffering from demonic possession because Michel was unable to walk past a certain icon of Jesus Christ and refused to drink the water of a holy spring. An exorcist in a nearby town examined Michel and returned a diagnosis of demonic possession. The bishop issued permission to perform the rite of exorcism according to the Rituale Romanum of 1614.

Anneliese also refused to eat and said she was “not permitted” to do so. Yet despite her being under 80 pounds and severely malnourished, she still exhibited an incredible amount of strength.

She and her parents were convinced that she was possessed. After years of unsuccessful psychiatric treatments, they gave up on medical treatment and chose to rely solely on the exorcisms for healing. The rites of exorcism were performed over the course of about ten months in 1976. A total of sixty-seven exorcism sessions were held, one or two each week, some lasting up to four hours. Michel at this time was refusing medical care, refusing to eat, and talking about her death being a form of atonement for other people’s sins.

Anneliese gave a hand written letter to the Exorcist not long before her death, saying that she no longer wanted any more Exorcisms. Without her approval the Exorcists could not continue. In the letter she said that the Virgin Mary had appeared to her giving her two choices:

To be freed from the demons immediately, or To remain possessed for a time longer to show the entire world the dangers and power of demons, which would save souls.

Anneliese chose to remain possessed and stopped the Exorcisms. She also was told by Our Lady that she would be freed from the demons before her death and die in the state of grace. Shortly before her death she predicted the time of her death.

On July 1, 1976, the day that Anneliese had predicted as the day of her liberation, she died in her sleep. At midnight when, according to what she said, the demons had to leave her, she stopped raging. Exhausted but peaceful, she finally went to sleep and never woke up.

Anneliese had refused medical treatment, dying of starvation at the age of 23 after 67 exorcisms.

What shocked Germany most was the fact that it could happen in a country that prides itself on being highly rational — and highly secularized.

“The surprising thing was that the people connected to Michel were all completely convinced that she had really been possessed,” says Franz Barthel, amazement still in his voice decades after he covered the story for the regional daily paper Main-Post. “Many years later, I visited the woman who first diagnosed the Devil,” Barthel says. “She blessed my microphone with holy water because I was working for the radio then, and it was likely that the Devil was in control of the microphone.”

Anneliese was raised in a strict Catholic family in Bavaria, which rejected the reforms of Vatican II and flirted with religious fringe groups. While other kids her age were rebelling against authority and experimenting with sex, she tried to atone for the sins of wayward priests and drug addicts by sleeping on a bare floor in the middle of winter. According to court findings, she experienced her first epileptic attack in 1969, and by 1973 was suffering from depression and considering suicide. Soon she was seeing the faces of demons on the people and things around her, and voices told her she was damned.

Under the influence of her demons, Michel ripped the clothes off her body, compulsively performed up to 400 squats a day, crawled under a table and barked like a dog for two days, ate spiders and coal, bit the head off a dead bird and licked her own urine from the floor.

By 1975 Michel was asking for an exorcism. The Revs. Ernst Alt and Arnold Renz performed the rite 67 times over the first half of 1976. Some of the sessions took up to four hours. Forty-two sessions were recorded on tape.

Anneliese’s recorded voice can still send shivers up your spine. It is the voice of a demon, growling, barking, inhuman — and surprisingly like the voice of Linda Blair in “The Exorcist,” which had been released in Germany two years earlier.

Sometimes the demons identified themselves — as Cain, Nero, Judas, Lucifer, Hitler and others — and even answered the exorcists’ questions, explaining what was wrong with the church or why they were in Hell. “People are stupid as pigs,” spat Hitler. “They think it’s all over after death. It goes on.” Judas said Hitler was nothing but a “big mouth” and had “no real say” in Hell.

Anyway, it wasn’t the exorcism that killed Anneliese Michel.

At some point she began talking increasingly about dying to atone for the wayward youth of the day and the apostate priests of the modern church, and refused to eat. Though she had received treatment for epilepsy, by this time, at her own request, doctors were no longer being consulted.

She, her parents and the exorcists decided to rely completely on exorcism. By the time Michel died of starvation, she weighed only 68 pounds.

After her death, the Anneliese Michel trial also set reason against faith.

“I personally believe that this case was handled in such a way as to play down the reality of the Devil,” says Norbert Baumert, Jesuit priest and chairman of the theological commission of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Germany, which cannot perform exorcism but practices “prayers for deliverance” from “demonic nuisance.”

The trial went to the heart of faith: If the Bible is true, then the miracles must have really happened, and Satan must be real.

But it’s not easy preaching the existence of the Devil to one of the most secularized countries in Europe. A study by research institute Infratest and published in the German newsweekly Der Spiegel last month showed that even among churchgoers, approximately a third of baptized Catholics and half of baptized Protestants do not believe in life after death.

“I understand the complaint that German theologians are too rational,” says Klemens Richter, professor for liturgical science in Muenster. “But exorcism is all about helping the sick. In Anneliese Michel’s case, the sickness was supported. When I go to a patient and support her in her delusion, she gets the impression that she really is possessed.”

Exorcism is far more widespread today than most people imagine. According to Richter, there are about 70 practicing exorcists in France and just as many employed in Italy. In July this year, a congress in Poland was reportedly attended by about 350 practicing exorcists.

Germany is the major European exception. Here, there are only two or three practicing exorcists, and though they have the approval of their bishops, they operate in secret.

“Secularization has the church in its grip,” says Ulrich Niemann, a Jesuit priest, medical doctor and psychiatrist who often has been called into exorcism cases by clergymen. “We do a lot for the Third World, but little for faith in a transcendent God. . . . The German church is far too cerebral.”

Niemann doesn’t consider himself an exorcist and doesn’t perform the Roman ritual of 1614. “As a doctor, I say there is no such thing as possession,” he says. “In my view, these patients are mentally ill. I pray with them, but that alone doesn’t help. You have to deal with them as a psychiatrist. But at the same time, when the patient comes from Eastern Europe and believes that he’s been impaired by evil, it would be a mistake to ignore his belief system.”

After the Michel trial, German bishops and theologians formed a commission to review the exorcism rite, and in 1984 they petitioned Rome to change it.

The heart of the problem, they found, was the practice of speaking directly or “imperatively” to the Devil, that is, “I command thee, unclean spirit . . . ” That part of the rite seemed to do the most damage, since it confirmed to the patient that he or she truly was possessed.

The Germans didn’t get what they wanted.

“We were astonished when Rome issued a changed exorcism formula in 1999 which left open the possibility of speaking to the Devil directly,” says Richter. “But you can’t know for certain that a patient is truly possessed of the Devil.”

Trial and courtroom charges

After an investigation, the state prosecutor maintained that Michel’s death could have been prevented even one week before she died. He charged all four defendants—Pastor Ernst Alt and Father Arnold Renz as well as the parents—with negligent manslaughter for failing to call a medical doctor to address her eating disorder.

The trial started on March 30, 1978, in the district court and drew intense interest. Before the court, the doctors claimed the woman was not possessed, although Dr. Richard Roth, who was asked for medical help by Father Alt, allegedly said after the exorcism he witnessed on May 30, 1976, that “there is no injection against the devil, Anneliese”.

The priests were defended by church-paid lawyers, and the parents were defended by Erich Schmidt-Leichner. Schmidt-Leichner claimed that the exorcism was legal and that the German constitution protected citizens in the unrestricted exercise of their religious beliefs.

The defense played tapes recorded at the exorcism sessions, sometimes featuring what was claimed to be “demons arguing”, as proof that Michel was indeed possessed. Both priests presented their deeply held conviction that she was possessed and that she was finally freed by exorcism just before she died.

Ultimately, the accused were found guilty of manslaughter resulting from negligence and were sentenced to a six months in prison (which was later suspended) and three years of probation. It was a far lighter sentence than anticipated by most people. Yet, it was more than demanded by the prosecution, who had asked that the priests only be fined and that the parents be found guilty but not punished.

During the trial, the major lingering issues were related to the church itself. A not-guilty verdict could be seen as opening the gate to more exorcism attempts, and possibly unfortunate outcomes. But for the most part, experienced observers believed the effect would be the opposite: that merely bringing charges of negligent homicide against priests and parents would provoke changes and more caution.

Exhumation

Before the trial, the parents asked the authorities for permission to exhume the remains of their daughter. They did so as a result of a message received from a Carmelite nun from the district of Allgäu in southern Bavaria. The nun had told the parents that a vision had revealed to her that their daughter’s body was still intact and that this authenticated the supernatural character of her case. The official reason presented by the parents to authorities was that Michel had been buried in undue hurry in a cheap coffin. Almost two years after the burial, on February 25, 1978, her remains were replaced in a new oak coffin lined with tin.

The official reports (to date undisputed by any authority) state that the body bore the signs of consistent deterioration. The accused exorcists were discouraged from seeing the remains of Michel. Father Arnold Renz later stated that he had been prevented from entering the mortuary.

Legacy

Bishop Josef Stangl, who approved the exorcism and corresponded by letter on the case with the two priests a dozen times, also was investigated by state authorities. It was decided not to indict him or summon him to appear at the trial due to his age and poor health. The bishop stated that his actions were all within the bounds of canon law.

Since her death, various psychiatrists and other people have speculated that she might have had dissociative identity disorder (commonly known as multiple personality disorder.) Some doctors have suggested that many of Michel’s symptoms are consistent with, and suggestive of, mental disorders in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-IV-TR) section on dissociative disorders, and/or with behaviors observed in patients with these disorders, such as the temporary adoption of bizarre, rigid body postures (dystonia); the use of the first-person plural pronoun we to describe one’s self; the markedly dilated pupils not explained by any external stimuli; full or partial amnesia; the emergence of distinct personalities among the demons; Michel’s feeling as though her body was acting outside her volition (depersonalization); fear or rejection of sexuality; the persistence of these symptoms despite medical treatment, and in absence of any known medical cause; and many others. Anneliese’s symptoms have also been compared with those of schizophrenia.

Today, 40 years or so after Anneliese Michel’s death, with both exorcists dead Michel is still revered by small groups of Catholics who believe she atoned for wayward priests and sinful youth, and honor her as an unofficial saint.

Buses, often from Holland, still come to Anneliese’s grave. The grave is a gathering point for religious outsiders. They write notes with requests and thanks for her help, and leave them on the grave. They pray, sing and travel on.

