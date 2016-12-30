Police reveal their true intent in trying to catch you speeding

Police have slammed the users of the growing number of Facebook pages which alert motorists to where checkpoints might be.

Superintendent Steve Greally, national road policing manager said police were aware the pages existed and monitored them.

“While we welcome the public being more aware of the risks around drink driving, checkpoint warnings on social media is not the way to minimise risk.

“The message from police is that there is a 100 per cent certain way of avoiding the negative consequences of a checkpoint: Don’t drink and drive.

“If people boast of avoiding checkpoints so they can continue to drink and drive, the message is simple: Good mates don’t allow other mates to drive drunk.”