If political blogs were dogs

If New Zealand’s political blogs were dogs which dogs would they be?

Kiwi blog has always been a loyal National blog and David Farrar has always been a polite voice of reason so I think a British Bulldog would be a good fit. On the other hand, he is also a travel and fitness blogger so perhaps a greyhound would be more suitable?

The Standard is run by a co-operative and most of its authors are anonymous. It is a Labour supporting Blog and since the Labour Party used to stand up for the working man I thought that a nice black and white working dog would be a reasonable fit for them. They also are fond of policies that tell New Zealanders what to do so I thought that a dog that herds sheep was a good choice.

I don’t read The Standard because it is so incredibly boring and lacks any sense of fun or laughter so a second possibility is a sleeping dog. You know what they say about sleeping dogs don’t you? You should let them lie. The Standard has been known to do that once or twice.

The Daily Blog is run by a cloth cap wearing socialist who is fond of using big academic sounding words in order to try to impress his readers. He is fond of insulting New Zealand voters as ” Sheeple ” and is disparaging of the average voter’s intelligence as after all they never seem to listen to a word he says! A German wire-haired pointer is one possibility. The Daily Blog is an alt-left Blog and is fond of calling people comrade and talking about beneficiaries and affordable homes so an activist dog is another one to consider.

Then of course, there is New Zealand’s largest and most popular blog Whaleoil, which clearly must be represented by either a very large dog or a very clever one with a sense of humour.