Random Impertinent Questions

So, the media are all over the tragic fire in South Auckland story.

Three generations of the family of a prominent New Zealand refugee advocate have died in fatal house fire in South Auckland earlier today. Friends are rallying at Middlemore Hospital to support Kailesh Thanabalasingham as he fights for his life following a tragic fire that claimed the life of his five-year-old son, his wife and mother-in-law. Family friend Sivaram Anandasivam said the fire had devastated three generations of the Thanabalasingham family. He said Kailesh Thanabalasingham, who was being treated for severe burns in Middlemore Hospital, was a pillar of the Sri Lankan and wider ethnic communities and the news of the tragedy had left everyone stunned. Thanabalasingham is currently an executive officer of the Refugee Council of New Zealand and has dedicated his life in this country helping the most vulnerable new citizens. Police this afternoon said the young schoolboy and two women aged 39 and 66 died in the fire at the Plantation Ave property in Flat Bush. The boy’s 11-year-old sister, and 69-year-old grandfather remain in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition. His 47-year-old father is still in a critical condition.

and;

Thanabalasingham, a 47-year-old refugee advocate originally from Sri Lanka, suffered burns to 40 per cent of his body. Anandasivam said Thanabalasingham had his third operation this morning. He added the tragedy which claimed the lives of the three family members had been hard to comprehend. “I’m thinking about Kailesh. When I heard the news he was stable that’s given me some kind of relief, but that’s not going to change my mindset,” he said. Barrister Deborah Manning said Thanabalasingham had worked tirelessly for other people since he came to New Zealand as a refugee more than 10 years ago. “He didn’t come to New Zealand to look after himself. He made sure he looked after as many people as he could.” Thanabalasingham is an executive officer of the Refugee Council of New Zealand.

Which is all terrible.

But…is this the same Kailesh Thanabalasingham who was deported from Canada for terrorism-related activities? The age matches, the name matches.

The reputed leader of a Tamil gang whose battle with rival gang members on the streets of Toronto claimed the lives of more than a dozen youths in the late 1990s, and once led to a midday shooting on Highway 404, was deported late last night to Sri Lanka. Kaileshan Thanabalasingham was one of the main targets of Project 1050, a joint police and immigration investigation that ended with the arrest of close to 51 alleged gang members on Oct. 18, 2001. The majority of the accused were charged under a section of the immigration act that prohibits involvement in a criminal organization, marking the first time street gangs were classified as “organized crime” under immigration laws. Known in Toronto’s Tamil community as Kailesh, the 36-year-old father was accused of leading the VVT gang, a west Toronto group that was formed in the early 1990s and named for Valvettithurai, a northern Sri Lankan town. Thanabalasingham denied he led the VVT, or that his criminal convictions — possessing a machete in 1996 and a 1998 conspiracy to commit assault for trying to acquire guns for others — were related to gang membership. A January Immigration and Refugee Board decision that cleared the way for his removal classified both convictions as gang-related and also noted Thanabalasingham was known to visit incarcerated gang members. “It’s quite instructive that the appellant took it upon himself to attend court when gang members were charged with criminal offences, to assist in preparing their defence and then visit them in jail when incarcerated. He acted like a shepherd tending to his flock,” wrote IRB appeal division member Egya Sangmuah in his Jan. 6 decision. Thanabalasingham’s lawyer, Barbara Jackman, had argued that as a Tamil, he would be targeted by the Sri Lankan government if returned home due to media reports that have linked the VVT to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, or LTTE, a guerrilla group fighting the Singhalese government for independence. Sangmuah dismissed claims that Thanabalasingham would face danger. “The Minister (of Immigration) does not allege that the appellant or the VVT is connected to the LTTE,” he wrote. “(E)ven if the appellant is wrongly perceived as a member of the LTTE, he will likely not face persecution.”

It seems he was in no danger in Sri Lanka, since he is still alive and now living in New Zealand after claiming to be a refugee to come here, and has been here for ten years.

That leaves many unanswered questions about how he got here when it seems he has a rather unsavoury past in Canada.

I wonder if he declared his crimes in Canada and the fact he was deported from there?

Did he also declare his links with a registered terror organisation?

The Tamil Tigers is proscribed as a terror organisation in India, the United States, the European Union, the United Kindom, Sri Lanka and Canada. Why is he even here?

Whilst it is tragic and the media is all over this, why has no one looked into his background? It didn’t take that long to dig it all up. There is plenty more too.

The fact that Deborah Manning is his lawyer says a great deal.

I have grave concerns that we seem to have imported a Tamil Tiger into New Zealand. Worse, that he was deported from Canada for violent crimes associated with his links to a terror organisation.

Does Immigration actually even check people out these days?

