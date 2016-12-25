Brendan O’Neill writes at the Spectator:

It’s rare that an opinion poll brings a tear to my eye. But this week one did. It was the CNN/ComRes poll published on Monday. It found that 47 per cent of British adults would vote Leave if the EU referendum was held today, and 45 per cent would vote Remain (eight per cent said they didn’t know how they’d vote). This means, as the CNN headline put it, that ‘Six months on, Brits stand by EU referendum decision’. Leavers haven’t budged. Regrexit is a myth. Even after months of being branded as idiots, libelled as racists, and charged with bringing about a hike in hate crime and possibly the end of decent politics as we knew it, Leavers remain devoted to their choice, convinced of their cause. Such steadfastness in the face of months of intense verbal persecution is moving, and inspiring. The reason the poll made me feel a little emotional is because I know how hard it can be to be a Leaver. A schoolteacher friend of mine tells her co-workers she voted Remain — she didn’t — because the Guardian-reading staffroom is crazily anti-Leave and she doesn’t want to be thought of as ‘Ukippy’ (she’s about as un-Ukippy as it’s possible to be). My brother, a Leaver, was at a well-to-do social gathering at which leaving the EU was being gabbed about as the biggest calamity to befall Britain since the war, so he told everyone he didn’t vote. I get emails from shy Leavers. One told me he fled social media because his social set were forever tweeting about Leavers being ‘ignorant, uneducated racists’.

Such is the left-wing of politics. Witness the unbending frothing hatred of Israel against all reason for all their other causes of equality, democracy, gay rights and human rights.

Yet despite this, despite the pariah status that sometimes comes with being a Leaver, despite some Leavers feeling they have to hide their feelings, despite Leave being a result which, in CNN’s words, ‘shocked much of the world’, Leaver Brits are resolute. They’re not flinching. And it isn’t only this week’s CNN poll that shows this. An Ipsos MORI poll in July found that ‘Leave voters do not have buyers’ regret’. Yes, in July three per cent of Leave voters said they would vote differently given the chance, but so did four per cent of Remain voters. And let’s not forget what media and political debate was like in July: it was nuts, fizzing with shock at the result and a low, nasty politics of fear about Brexit-induced social instability in Britain and mayhem in the markets. And yet even in that unhinged climate, a mere three per cent of Leavers were having second thoughts. It’s amazing. It’s stirring.

People don’t say out loud what they tell pollsters or what they do in the ballot box anymore. This is because of the social justice bullies and virtue signallers. How many of those luvvies who said they’d move to Canada if Trump was elected have actually moved? That’s right, none.

Some leading Remainers think Brexit proves that ordinary people, being the kind of folks who, in the words of the New European, ‘make decisions on impulse, feeling [and] emotion’, can’t be trusted with big political matters. The opposite is the case. Brexit, and the continuing commitment to Brexit, proves that ordinary people can think for themselves; that they do not succumb to fear; that they’re not the easily led, fickle creatures of chattering-class legend; that they very often put what they view as society’s interests above their own interests; that they are good and decent and patient, not hateful. Ignore all the nonsense about 2016 being the worst year ever. This year has confirmed that huge numbers of people are unafraid and unbowed, and are willing to revolt against established opinion and sweep aside institutions they consider unjust. Leave has been the best thing to happen to British politics in a generation — all hail its army of authors.

Amen.

-The Spectator