What does Resolution 2334 actually mean?

A lot of people think that Resolution 2334 forced through the UN Security Council is all about a few settlements in some dirt in the desert somewhere.

It is much bigger than that. The problem we have is that generally our population knows nothing about history, let alone the various wars since 1948.

What Murray McCully has done is pretty much ensure there will be a shooting war, and soon.

Here is why:

In the last United Nations Security Council meeting of the year and the very last meeting in New Zealand’s two year term as a member, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Murray McCully achieved the goal he has so doggedly pursued. Resolution 2334, regarding the “Middle East Peace Process”, was adopted with 14 votes in favour and an abstention from USA. New Zealand co-sponsored the text, which was prepared by Egypt in co-operation with the Palestinians. While Egypt was persuaded to withdraw the text, New Zealand snuck it in opaquely and under urgency the next day in the final meeting of the year, on the eve of both Christmas and Hanukkah. The resolution was co-sponsored by Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal and has been welcomed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. That is the company New Zealand apparently now keeps in geopolitical matters. Among other things, the resolution condemns the construction and expansion of all settlements, calls for significant steps to “reverse negative trends on the ground”, states that the establishment of settlements in “the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem” is illegal, underlines that it will not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines including regarding Jerusalem except as negotiated by the parties, and calls upon states to distinguish between Israel and the occupied territories in their relevant dealings. It also calls for an end to terror and incitement. As renowned constitutional and criminal lawyer and Harvard scholar Alan Dershowitz notes, “It is now illegal for Jews to pray at the Western Wall, live in certain Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem or attend Hebrew University on Mt. Scopus.” It is a further denial of the Jewish connection to its holiest site. It also entrenches BDS – the isolation and boycott of Israel. And it apparently enshrines a brand new principle of international law – that the victor in a defensive war (in this case against Jordan) has no right or claim to the land it acquires and must hand it back – but to someone else entirely (the Palestinians who at the time of the war had no governing body nor sought autonomy). Make no mistake, this resolution may be dressed up in new clothes, but it is a further insidious delegitimisation of the Jewish state by the UN.

If you tacitly supported Resolution 2334 before now, do you still support it now you know that?

Here is the thing. There was no “Palestinian territory occupied since 1967”. None. There never has been. In 1967, that territory was governed and annexed by Jordan. There was no Palestine nor a Palestinian authority. Israel forced Jordan from the West Bank after they were attacked. They forced them from Jerusalem too. Egypt, Jordan and Syria attacked Israel and six days later, in a stunning victory, the West Bank, the entire Sinai Peninsula, Jerusalem and the Glan heights were liberated.

Subsequent to that both Jordan and Egypt have signed peace treaties or accords with Israel and ceded sovereignty over those lands, Including East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

What Murray McCully has done is to retrospectively re-write history prior to 1967, and grievously insult Israel along the way. This will likely result in a shooting war and Murray McCully should be held accountable for it.

What Bill English has allowed his government to do is a disgraceful betrayal of the principles of the National party. When Martyn Bradbury and Greg Presland and most of the left-wing Twitterati are praising Murray McCully you know something terrible has happened in New Zealand politics.

I will not be supporting the National party any longer. In fact, as I stated earlier I think that they now deserve to be chucked from power, even if that means a short-term Labour/Greens government, for if their arrogance is unchecked then what will they do next?

I have principles, and this is a die in the ditch issue for me. Just because it is the holiday season doesn’t mean I will forget.

– Shalom.Kiwi