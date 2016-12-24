Rodney Hide on freeing the nipple

Rodney Hide writes about the loons who were freeing their nipples the other day:
My mother taught me it’s rude to stare. Certainly it’s profoundly uncomfortable to be stared at. I have no doubt being ogled is much worse.
There are exceptions. Exhibitionists want to be seen. The streaker’s purpose is to capture everyone’s attention.
The difference between looking, staring and ogling is difficult to define and a matter of good manners, not law.
There is also no hard and fast rule distinguishing going about your private business and being an exhibitionist.
Those of us blessed with good mothers and thereby good manners know the boundaries.
What then to make of the organisers of the #freethenipple display at Mission Bay shooing away members of the public photographing the event?
My conclusion is that they are hypocrites anxious to trumpet their rights while trampling the rights of others.
Of course, women have the right to bare their chests in public. But everyone has the right in public to stare and to take photos. The women, in baring their chests, can’t take that right away.
Staring and ogling are bad manners but not unlawful in a public place.
And what was the #freethenipple display’s purpose if not to attract attention? The event was a publicity stunt to demonstrate that women’s nipples are trapped by convention and, in some countries, the law.
Precisely, why even have a hashtag and invite media to the event if you didn’t want your sad droopy puppies displayed for all to see.
I would have thought the oglers with their cameras proved the organiser’s point: that a bunch of women baring their chests is out of the ordinary and titillating. That’s what the campaign is designed to highlight and eventually overthrow. Why shoo them away? Indeed, what right did they have to shoo them away?
The organisers themselves photographed their event and posted the pictures online. Their purpose was to attract as much attention to their cause as possible. It was a public exhibition.
It seems odd to complain about members of the public viewing the display precisely as that. It would be wrong if we were to “free the nipple” only to imprison our eyes. The change being sought must be one of manners not law but the shooing away of bystanders suggests a more sinister and dictatorial purpose.
What I want to know is why exhibitionists like this and nudists always look so revolting with their kit off? Why can’t these protestors ring in some stunners?
We know from experience the activists will first establish the principle in public places and then target private property. Shops, restaurants and hotels will become scenes for public exhibition. The rights of private owners to set the rules on their own property will be usurped.
The “Free the Nipple” website boldly declares, “We are a global movement of equality, empowerment and freedom.”
That’s stirring stuff. It’s just a pity the movement doesn’t grasp that “equality, empowerment and freedom” are less about what you can do and more about the respect you must show others.
They could usefully work to understand what they trumpet and even more usefully learn some manners.
I’m a big fan of freeing the nipple, but I am also a big fan of enjoying the view. Some of the views on display were heinous though and those puppies should never be displayed.
– NBR
