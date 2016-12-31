Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, flour manufacturers saw women turning their flour sacks into clothing, diapers, dish cloths, and more, so they started packing their flour in pretty patterns. (Source)

Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are not given out as an honor; rather, they have to be applied for, purchased for $30,000, and come with prerequisites. (Source)

Hawaii has a clock on a pole stopped at 1:04 am in a park as a memorial to the 61 people that died there in 1960 when a 20-ft tsunami hit the area, the clock was stopped by the wave. (Source)

Because the Secret Service aren’t allowed into the Oval Office, they turned the floor into a giant, digital scale so that they can monitor where the President is at all times. (Source)

Lazzaro Spallanzani dressed male frogs in tight “pants” so that their sperm couldn’t escape into female frogs. He proved that the creation of new life required both the sperm and the egg. (Source)

Yes, the photo is related to an item, but we are no longer tracking the answers or doing a league table. So by all means look for the link, but you may not get confirmation that you are correct.