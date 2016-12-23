Trump just can’t do anything right

When the dollar and the stock market dipped after Trump’s election, it was because everyone was scared and the economy was going to crash.

So with a well performing stock market and a strong dollar, Trump’s the man. Right?

Wrong.

Since Donald Trump won the US presidential election, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen almost 9 per cent, flirting with closing for the first time ever at the 20,000 mark. The year-end rally is the market’s way of saying it approves of the president-elect’s ideas. As well it should. Trump’s tax-cutting, deregulating and deficit-spending policies are tailor-made to boost corporate profits. Now would be a good moment to wave the yellow flag. This may not be such great news for the rest of the economy. What’s happening is exactly what some economists had predicted over the summer: In Trump’s first two years as president, business-friendly policies would lower corporate costs, and stock investors would get a bigger share of the economic pie. But the Trump effect isn’t just sending stocks into record territory. It’s also leading inflation expectations higher, which could cause interest rates to rise even faster than the Fed now intends and the dollar to strengthen. All of that is pushing the economy in the opposite direction from what Trump wants. Put it all together — stronger dollar, higher deficits, wage and price inflation, tighter monetary policy — and you have all the ingredients for an overheated economy quickly morphing into a weaker one. Trump’s anti-immigration policies and trade restrictions, if adopted, would make things worse — and could even trigger a recession.

In other words, no matter what Trump does or doesn’t do, it’s his fault. And that’s before he’s even done a single thing as president.

I suspect we’re going to have a tiring four years ahead as commentators, analysts and media will spin everything, even success, as something Trump is doing wrong.

– Paula Dwyer, NZ Herald