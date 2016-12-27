Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Yeah, because Murray McCully is all about human rights! #Saudi
0

Tweet of the Day

by Whaleoil Staff on December 27, 2016 at 2:30pm

heh

I can actually hear him say that in his own voice.

 

– Twitter, H/T Jarrod Hunt

 

Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)

Print
55%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu