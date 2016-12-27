UK Labour channels NZ Labour with awful song

Labour in the UK is channelling NZ Labour with a re-write of a song…and it is just as dreadful:

Just when you thought the Labour party couldn’t become less harmonious, their MPs release a Christmas single so out of tune that some are dubbing it the worst festive song of all time.

Around 20 of the party’s MPs recorded their own version of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas’ to raise awareness of Scrooge bosses.

Titled ‘National Living Rage’, they slam the likes of B&Q, Tesco, M&S, Caffe Nero and Eat for giving staff ‘less and less’ – on the same day as it was revealed MPs themselves are getting more after yet another pay rise.

The MPs even single out upmarket chains Waitrose and John Lewis despite their reputation as among the best stores to work for.

But the excruciating song is more proof of how out of tune Labour MPs are at the moment – both with the public and with music.

And the lack of harmony in the song sums up the current state of the Labour party, which slumped to a seven-year low of 25 per cent earlier this week.