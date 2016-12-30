Our parliamentarians haven’t hardened up over the years. This from parliament.nz. Sadly, it omits some of the more recent terms!
Parliamentary debates can be heated — but there are rules about what members can and can’t say. ‘Unbecoming’ language, insults, and accusations of dishonesty are banned. See how ideas about ‘unparliamentary language’ have changed over time.
This selection of ‘unparliamentary language’ is from the indexes of the New Zealand Parliamentary Debates. There, such words are listed under ‘Speaker, unparliamentary language’.
1933
- Blow-fly minded
- Financial Frankenstein
- Shrewd old bird
1936
- Fungus farmer
- Pipsqueak
- Stonewalling
1943
- Members hated the sight of khaki
- Retardate worm
1946
- Clown of the House
- Idle vapourings of a mind diseased
- I would cut the honourable gentleman’s throat if I had the chance
- Quasi-parsonical
- Skite
1949
- His brains could revolve inside a peanut shell for a thousand years without touching the sides
- Hoey
- Humbugs
- Hypnotised rabbits
1954
- Bluebird
1957
- Kind of animal that gnaws holes
- Trained seals
1959
- Kookaburra
- Member not fit to lick the shoes of the Prime Minister
1963
- Energy of a tired snail returning home from a funeral
- Member a vicious woman
- Sits on his behind
1966
- Labour Party is dominated by an outside body
- Shut up yourself, you great ape
- Snotty nosed little boy
- You are a cheap little twerp
- Ridiculous mouse
1969
- Commo (allowed)
- Duck shoving
- Like a snail leaves a slime behind him
1974
- Scuttles for his political funk hole (allowed)
- Soft-soaping (allowed)
- Could go down the Mount Eden sewer and come up cleaner than he went in
- Dreamed the bill up in the bath
- Greasy hands
- Grubby little man
- Intestinal fortitude
- Low style
- Mealy mouthed
- Slinking off to another part of the House
- Frustrated warlord
1977
- John Boy
- Silly old moo
- Racist
- Sober up
1980
- Ayatollah
- Ditch the bitch
- Fascist dictator
- Heil Zeig
- Marxist or neo-Marxist
- Member for Pretoria
- Merv the Swerve
- Papanui Parrot
- Quigley Wiggly
- The Arapawa Goat
