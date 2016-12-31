The UN’s ” victory ” has defeated the peace process

As Benjamin Netanyahu said prophetically to Murray McCully in this video the only way to achieve a peaceful outcome is through direct negotiations not by Fiat. Israel used direct negotiations to broker peace with both Jordan and Egypt. This was a huge achievement considering both countries had declared war on Israel and attacked it. Israel won the war and brokered peace so McCully should have listened to Netanyahu because he knows what he is talking about. The UN’s fiat against Israel has made the situation much, much, worse not better as they have claimed.

The resolution “doesn’t bring peace closer. It pushes it further away,” -Benjamin Netanyahu

As the head of the security council, McCully did not go after Iran for violating all the security council’s resolutions. In fact, the security council under his leadership REMOVED sanctions against Iran despite the fact that Iran presents a serious challenge to peace and security in the Middle East. Iran has a vast terror network over five continents and continues to grow its nuclear stockpile yet McCully and the UN acted against a country that is constantly defending itself against terrorism. A country that Iran wants to use its nuclear weapons against. A country that wants peace with its neighbours, not war. A country that only wants some security as it is surrounded by hostile un-democratic countries.

McCully and the UN may call their actions a ” victory ” but look at what have they actually achieved:

Their resolution sent a terrible message to the Palestinians.

Forget about negotiating. Just pressure the international community to force Israel to surrender up all that you demand.Abbas and his cronies are more belligerent and defiant than ever. They have chosen the path of confrontation, and not direct negotiations — to force Israel to its knees.

They have given violence the green light.

One of Abbas’s close associates hinted that the resolution should be regarded as a green light not only to boycott Israel, but also to use violence against it, to “bolster the popular resistance” against Israel — code for throwing stones and firebombs, and carrying out stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis.

They have re-written history.

The resolution has also encouraged the Palestinians to pursue their narrative that Jews have no historical, religious or emotional attachment to Jerusalem or any other part of Israel.

They have assisted Hamas and Islamic Jihad with the stated goal on their charter of destroying Israel and its people and occupying all of its lands.

The Gaza-based Hamas and Islamic Jihad see the resolution as another step toward their goal of replacing Israel with an Islamic empire. When Hamas talks about “resistance,” it means suicide bombings and rockets against Israel — it does not believe in “light” terrorism such as stones and stabbings.

They have achieved an empty victory that has set back peace in the region and has not helped achieve the two-state solution that they claim to support.

The UN’s highly touted “victory,” is a purely Pyrrhic one, in fact a true defeat to the peace process and to the few Arabs and Muslims who still believe in the possibility of coexistence with Israel. -gatestoneinstitute.org