Virgin Australia makes Christmas disappear… every year

OK, it’s not actually their fault. And they do this to make up for it:

Passengers who missed Christmas due to time zone shifts while flying from Los Angeles to Sydney and Brisbane were given a special surprise by Virgin Australia yesterday.

“Every year, there are two Virgin Australia flights that skip Christmas entirely, thanks to an unavoidable time hack,” the airline said.

“At Virgin Australia, we don’t think that’s fair. So we wrote to jolly old Saint Nicholas to see if he could help.”

Flights VA2 and VA8 were decked out with tinsel, Christmas treats and stocking-stuffers.

The airline also did away with their normal airline food, offering passengers a full Christmas spread of roast turkey with chestnut stuffing, mashed potato, green beans and cranberry sauce.

They also ensured the children aboard the flights didn’t miss being paid a visit by Santa Claus.

As the lights dimmed for passengers to fall asleep, Santa roamed the aisles and left a stocking stuffed with presents on the back of their seats