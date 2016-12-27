Word of the day

The word for today is…

sycophant (noun) – A person who attempts to gain advantage by flattering influential people or behaving in a servile manner.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1530s (in Latin form sycophanta), “informer, talebearer, slanderer,” from Middle French sycophante and directly from Latin sycophanta, from Greek sykophantes “false accuser, slanderer,” literally “one who shows the fig,” from sykon “fig” + phainein “to show”. “Showing the fig” was a vulgar gesture made by sticking the thumb between two fingers, a display which vaguely resembles a fig, itself symbolic of a vagina (sykon also meant “vulva”). The modern accepted explanation is that prominent politicians in ancient Greece held aloof from such inflammatory gestures, but privately urged their followers to taunt their opponents. The sense of “mean, servile flatterer” is first recorded in English 1570s.