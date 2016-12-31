Word of the day

The word for today is…
wonky (adj) – 1. Shaky or unsteady.
2. Out of alignment; crooked.
3. Not functioning properly or normally.
4. Mentally unbalanced; crazy.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Shaky, groggy, unstable,” 1919, of unknown origin. German prefix wankel- has a similar sense. Perhaps from surviving dialectal words based on Old English wancol “shaky, tottering”.
