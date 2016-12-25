Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

All things being equal, even the price, would you buy an electric car over a normal one?
0

Word of the day

by Korau on December 25, 2016 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

Christianity (noun) – 1. A religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus. Most forms of Christianity hold that Jesus is the son of God and is the second person of the Trinity, through whom humans may attain redemption from sin.
2. Christians as a group; Christendom.
3. The state or fact of being a Christian.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1300, cristente, “Christians as a whole; state of being a Christian,” from Old French crestienté “Christendom; spiritual authority; baptism” (Modern French chrétienté), from Church Latin christianitatem (nominative christianitas), noun of state from christianus. Gradually respelled to conform with Latin. Christendom is the older word for it. Old English also had cristennes.

 

Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)

Tagged:
Print
52%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu