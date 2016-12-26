Yeah, because Murray McCully is all about human rights! #Saudi

Human Rights activists are celebrating a win for Palestinian human rights this Christmas.
A network of human rights groups have congratulated the United Nations and the New Zealand Government for passing a “Christmas Resolution” on the Middle East Peace Process.
Security Council Resolution 2334 calls for a halt on Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories. It requires all U.N. member states to stop trading with such settlements.
To back up the resolution, Aotearoa BDS Network has called for a ban on all settlement goods, withdrawal of the Israeli military from the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, and an end to all race-based laws.
“We are calling for a boycott of Israel until it abides by Resolution 2334 and international law” stated Aotearoa BDS Network spokesperson Kat Goodman. “With fifty race-based laws, you’ve got an apartheid system” Goodman said.
“We want to get into the Christmas Spirit and help save people’s lives. The United Nations Resolution will be our New Year Resolution” she said.
Foreign Minister Murray McCully was less optimistic about the impact of the resolution.
“New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution because it is consistent with long-held New Zealand policy” McCully said, “but the most the Security Council is able to achieve is to attempt to stop the further undermining of the two state solution.”
“Murray McCully should not downplay the “Christmas Resolution” said Goodman. “It is people power with grassroots organising which will flip the balance.”
“Globally, boycotts, divestments and sanctions (BDS) are growing rapidly. Already the NZ Superfund has divested from four companies profiting from the occupation. We will campaign for more divestments and push for NZ to ban trading with settlements.”
“Grassroots New Zealanders helped end apartheid in South Africa. We supported Standing Rock. We have won boycotts before and we will do it again”.
The New Zealand government is thoroughly confused. How they can possibly support a resolution against a democratic country defending itself from terrorist neighbours is unbelievable.
National will not get my vote. And I’m not the only one that feels that strongly.
By the time we shit on friendly nations to placate terrorism, we’ve lost our bearings and we need a change of government for no other reason then to send a message that National needs to back it’s own principles. Seriously, these are National’s values:
We believe this will be achieved by building a society based on the following values:
- Loyalty to our country, its democratic principles, and our Sovereign as Head of State
- National and personal security
- Equal citizenship and equal opportunity
- Individual freedom and choice
- Personal Responsibility
- Competitive enterprise and reward for achievement
- Limited government
- Strong families and caring communities
- Sustainable development of our environment
How exactly is acting against democratic Israel upholding any of those? How is supporting undemocratic Muslim nations where gays and women are treated as second-class citizens and apostates murdered along with other faiths up holding any of those?
Murray McCully and the National party have lost their way.
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)