Yeah, because Murray McCully is all about human rights! #Saudi

Human Rights activists are celebrating a win for Palestinian human rights this Christmas.

A network of human rights groups have congratulated the United Nations and the New Zealand Government for passing a “Christmas Resolution” on the Middle East Peace Process.

Security Council Resolution 2334 calls for a halt on Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories. It requires all U.N. member states to stop trading with such settlements.

To back up the resolution, Aotearoa BDS Network has called for a ban on all settlement goods, withdrawal of the Israeli military from the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, and an end to all race-based laws.

“We are calling for a boycott of Israel until it abides by Resolution 2334 and international law” stated Aotearoa BDS Network spokesperson Kat Goodman. “With fifty race-based laws, you’ve got an apartheid system” Goodman said.

“We want to get into the Christmas Spirit and help save people’s lives. The United Nations Resolution will be our New Year Resolution” she said.

Foreign Minister Murray McCully was less optimistic about the impact of the resolution.

“New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution because it is consistent with long-held New Zealand policy” McCully said, “but the most the Security Council is able to achieve is to attempt to stop the further undermining of the two state solution.”

“Murray McCully should not downplay the “Christmas Resolution” said Goodman. “It is people power with grassroots organising which will flip the balance.”

“Globally, boycotts, divestments and sanctions (BDS) are growing rapidly. Already the NZ Superfund has divested from four companies profiting from the occupation. We will campaign for more divestments and push for NZ to ban trading with settlements.”

“Grassroots New Zealanders helped end apartheid in South Africa. We supported Standing Rock. We have won boycotts before and we will do it again”.