In 2016, New Zealand had 32,828 of these

New Zealand experienced a record breaking 32,828 earthquakes in 2016.

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption to cap off a year described by GeoNet as “the groundbreaker”.

The previous biggest year was 2011 – the year of the deadly Christchurch earthquake – when 29,000 were recorded, compared to the usual average of 20,000 a year.

“You’d be hard pressed to find someone who wasn’t impacted, in some way, by earthquakes in New Zealand this year,” GeoNet’s Sara McBride wrote in a blog post.

Two people died and hundreds were displaced from homes and businesses. Land slips blocked State Highway 1 access to Kaikoura while the KiwiRail track was lifted and thrown, in some places into the ocean.

Ms McBride said the quake won’t go into the record books for its size, rather because of its unique rupture process and the slow-slip earthquakes it triggered.

“We had only rarely seen an earthquake behave quite like this one…New Zealand breaks new ground again!” Ms McBride said.